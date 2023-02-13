Babus, mantris & buzz: Former Odisha Chief Secretary joins Congress

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Who will be new Maharashtra Governor?

Names of a couple of leaders are being floated in the media for Rajbhawan in Maharashtra. Infact, for BJP Maharashtra is an important state and there is going to be a party loyalist as Governor of Maharashtra

Former Odisha Chief Secretary joins Congress

Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik has joined the Congress in New Delhi. Patnaik retired in 2013.

BUREAUCRACY

Odisha Chief Secretary to retire

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra is retiring on Feb 28. He is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Mrs Mridula Bajpai quits IRS-IT

Mrs Mridula Bajpai, CCIT Indore, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Rashmi Shukla empanelled as DG in GoI

Rashmi Shukla has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. Shukla is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Vivek Sahay empanelled as DG in GoI

Vivek Sahay has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti empanelled as DG in GoI

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Shaya Bhagat Negi empanelled as DG in GoI

Shaya Bhagat Negi has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor empanelled as DG in GoI

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Harinath Mishra empanelled as DG in GoI

Harinath Mishra has been empanelled for holding DG/DG e equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Kamal Pant empanelled as DG in GoI

Kamal Pant has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

A M Kulkarni empanelled as DG in GoI

A M Kulkarni has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Sadanand Vasant Date empanelled as DG in GoI

Sadanand Vasant Date has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Y B Khurania empanelled as DG in GoI

Y B Khurania has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Orissa cadre.

Rajeev Kumar Sharma empanelled as DG in GoI

Rajeev Kumar Sharma has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Amrendra Kumar Singh empanelled as DG in GoI

Amrendra Kumar Singh has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Sikkim cadre.

T V Ravichandran empanelled as DG in GoI

T V Ravichandran has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary empanelled as DG in GoI

Daljit Singh Chaudhary has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Prashant Kumar-I empanelled as DG in GoI

Prashant Kumar-I has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Rajiv Ranjan Verma empanelled as DG in GoI

Rajiv Ranjan Verma has been empanelled for holding DG/DG equivalent posts in Government of India. He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

