Babus, mantris & buzz: Former IAS officer joins AAP in Gujarat

Former IAS officer joins AAP in Gujarat

Former IAS officer who worked in Gujarat, Jagat sinh Vasava, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) . He is a former 1982 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Will Tipra Motha Party to join NDA?

It is believed, The Tipra Motha Party, now a key regional party might join the NDA soon. One can simply wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Vice Chief of Navy retired, Successor awaited

Vice Chief of Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade retired on Friday. He was given ceremonial send off. But who will be his successor, orders are yet to come.

K N Raghavan returns to parent cadre

K N Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, Kottayam, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on grounds of availing promotion in the cadre. He is a 1990 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Hyderabad Professor is now VC , Central University of Kashmir

Professor A Ravinder Nath, Dean, Faculty of Technology, Osmania University, Hyderabad, has been appointed Vice Chancello of the Central University of Kashmir.

Nine IAS officers given Apex Scale in UP

Nine IAS officers of 1990 batch have been awarded Apex Scale in UP. The officers are: Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, Himanshu Kumar, Mrs Kalpana Awasthy, Rajneesh Gupta, Deepak Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Dr Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, Mrs Anita Singh and Sudhir Garg.

Five IRS-IT officers promoted to PrCCIT grade

As many as five IRS-IT officers have been promoted to the grade of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax (PrCCIT). The officers are: Sunita Bainsla, Prashant Bhushan, Mitali Madhusmita, Amarapalli Das and Sangam N Srivastava.

Justice TS Sivagnanam appointed acting CJ, Calcutta HC

Justice TS Sivagnanam, senior-most puisne Judge of Calcutta High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court with effect from March 31, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

6 IPS officers promoted as Special DGP in UP

Six IPS officers of 1990 batch in UP have been promoted to temporary non-cadre post of Special DGP. The officers are: Manmohan Kumar Bashal, Tanuja Shrivastava, Satish Kumar Mathur, Anju Gupta, Subhash Chandra and Prashant Kumar-I.

Waltair Division creates history, earns Rs 9000 cr

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has created a record by earning a revenue of Rs 9000 crore ahead of five days of the Finance Year. Anup Sathpathy is the DRM.

Five IPS officers in Rajasthan get new responsibilities

Five IPS officers in Rajasthan have been handed over new responsibilities. Sunil Dutt has been posted as ADGP, Rules, PHQ, Jaipur, while Dr Prashakha Mathur was made ADGP, Reorganisation, PHQ and Vikas Kumar is now IGP, RAC, Jaipur. Besides, Om Prakash-II was appointed as DIGP, Security, Jaipur and Jagdish Chandra Sharma takes over as DIGP, CID (CB), Jaipur.

Gujarat HC gets 2 Judges

Two advocates have been appointed as Judges of the Gujarat High Court. They are: Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Ms. Moxa Kiran Thakker.

Shoban Chaudhari appointed GM, Northern Railway

Shoban Chaudhari - who is presently working as Secretary, Railway Board - has been appointed as General Manager, Northern Railway (NR). He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

SK Jha is also GM, NFR

SK Jha, General Manager (GM), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Construction (Con.), has been assigned additional duties of the post of GM, NFR. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

Sandeep Mathur is also Secretary, Railway Board

Sandeep Mathur, Principal Executive Director (PED), Signal Modernization, Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Secretary, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

Aayush appointed Joint Director, Gati Shakti (SD)-I, Railway Board

Aayush, who is presently posted in North Central Railway (NCR) and on ex. India study leave, has been transferred to the Railway Board and posted as Joint Director, Gati Shakti (Station Development) - I, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Dr Ataria moved as PCMD, Central Railway

Dr. YS Ataria, who is presently working as Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) in Central Railway (CR), has been transferred to South Western Railway (SWR) in the same capacity. He is an Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) officer.

Dr Arora appointed PCMD, Central Railway

Dr. Meera Relan Arora, who is presently working as Medical Director (MD) in Central Railway (CR), has been posted as Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) in the Railway itself. She is an Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS) officer.

JS Lakra appointed CTE, NFR

Jogendra Singh Lakra - who is being relieved from the post of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lumding, in the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) - has been transferred to North Eastern Railway (NER) and posted as Chief Track Engineer (CTE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

