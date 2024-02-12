Babus, mantris & buzz: Five Bharat Ratna announced this year

Five Bharat Ratna announced this year

The Government of India has announced five Bharat Ratna, the highest honour, this year. Those five are: Karpoori Thakur, L K Advani, Charan Singh, PV Narsimha Rao and MS Swaminathan.

RLD set to join the NDA

Jayant Chaudhary and his party RLD is set to join the BJP -led NDA and will fight the 2024 LS poll together. Though the official announcement is yet to come but if he shakes hands with the BJP, it will be a big jolt to the INDIA alliance.

Will Feb 10 make history with important bills?

Whisper has it that the Home Minister, Amit Shah is expected to table some important Bills in Parliament on February 10. The ruling party is heard that it has issued whip to all the BJP MPs in both houses in this respect.

BUREAUCRACY

Ms Anjali Sinha appointed as Joint Secretary, Atomic Energy

Ms Anjali Sinha has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy. She is a 1997 batch IRSME officer.

Ms Bhavna Saxena appointed as Joint Secretary, AYUSH

Ms Bhavna Saxena has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH. She is a 1996 batch IPS officer of AP cadre.

Binod Kumar appointed as Secretary, NCISM

Binod Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). He is a 1993 batch ICAS officer.

Ms Indra Mallo appointed as Joint Secretary, NACWC

Ms Indra Mallo has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC). She is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Anand Kumar Jha appointed as Joint Secretary, Cooperation

Anand Kumar Jha has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation. He is a 1992 batch IFoS officer of AP cadre.

Krishna Kumar Singh appointed as Joint Secretary, Elec &IT

Krishna Kumar Singh has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. He is a 1997 batch IRSSE officer.

Akhilesh Misra appointed as ED (Personne),FCI

Akhilesh Misra has been appointed as ED (Personnel), Food Corporation of India (FCI), Headquarters. He is a 1995 batch IRSME officer.

Madhukar Kumar Bhagat appointed as Joint Secretary, Health

Madhukar Kumar Bhagat has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Health & Family Welfare. He is a 1995 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ms Meera Srivastava appointed as Joint Secretary, Health

Ms Meera Srivastava has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Health & Family Welfare. She is a 1999 batch IRS-IT officer.

Arvind Kumar appointed as Secretary, NCAHP

Arvind Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Profession (NCAHP). He is a CSS officer.

Ms Sreyasi Chaudhuri appointed as FA, NDMA

Ms Sreyasi Chaudhuri has been appointed as FA, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). She is a CSS officer.

Ms Sumita Singh appointed as Advisor, NDMA

Ms Sumita Singh has been appointed as Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). She is a CSS officer.

Ms Sreyasi Chaudhuri appointed as Joint Secretary, Pension

Dhrubajyoti Sengupta has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Pension and Pensioners' Welfare. She is a 1999 batch IRAS officer.

Ms Yasha Shukla appointed as Additional Secretary, CVC

Ms Yasha Shukla has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). She is a 1996 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Kumar Sanjay Bariar appointed as Additional Secretary, UPSC

Kumar Sanjay Bariar has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He is a 1993 batch IP &TA& FS officer.

Krishna Kumar appointed as MD, NHIDCL

Krishna Kumar has been appointed as MD, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). He is a 2002 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre.

Shreeshail Malge appointed as Joint Secretary, Skill Development

Shreeshail Malge has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He is a 2002 batch IRAS officer.

Shailendra Kumar appointed as Joint Secretary, Inquiry Commission

Shailendra Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Inquiry Commission into weather Dalit Converts to religious other than Sikhism or Buddhism should get Scheduled Caste Status. He is a 1999 batch ICAS officer.

Rajeev Kumar Tiwari appointed as Joint Secretary, NCSC

Rajeev Kumar Tiwari has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). He is a 1993 batch IFoS officer of J&K cadre.

Aaaparao Veerelli appointed as CEO Development & Welfare Board

Aaparao Veerelli has been appointed as CEO, Development & Welfare Board for Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities. He is a 1993 batch IRSS officer.

Devendera Kumar Rai appointed as Joint Secretary, Telecommunications

Devendra Kumar Rai has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Telecommunications. He is a 2000 batch IDAS officer.

Deputation tenure of Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey extended

Central deputation tenure of Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, Secretary, 16th Finance Commission has been extended beyond April 11, 2025 till winding up of the 16th Finance Commission. He is a 1998 batch lAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

V R Akkaraju appointed Chairperson, NMPA

The ACC has approved the appointment of V R Akkaraju, Port Officer as Chairperson (JS Level), New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Mangalore, Karnataka under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, for a second term, with effect from June 11, 2024 for a period upto the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2025.

