Babus, mantris & buzz: Elections in J&K likely to be held in coming summer?

Elections in J&K likely to be held in coming summer?

If sources are to be believed, much awaited assembly elections in J&K are likely to be held in the coming summer, in April and May 2024. The de-limitation committee has already submitted its report about the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

How many seats Congress will get in Telangana?

In Telangana betting is going on about the seats parties will get. Sources said that Congress is likely to get 65 seats. Telangana has 119 assembly seats. BJP may get 3-5 seats rest will go to BRS.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Chief Justice of MP High Court?

Is a senior Judge of Calcutta High Court being moved as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court? Chief Justice of the MP High Court Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath is likely to be transferred to Delhi High Court.

Will Justice Sheel Nagu be Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court?

Justice Sheel Nagu, senior most Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is likely to be appointed Chief Justice of either Allahabad High Court or the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Atul Verma is frontrunner for DGP Himachal Pradesh?

Informed sources said that Atul Verma who is returning to the parent Himachal Pradesh cadre next month is the front runner for the post of DGP. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer.

Will Agniveers be made permanent?

There are whispers that Agniveers appointed in the Indian Army will be appointed permanent in the coming months.

Vasava Amit Naginbhai inducted as SP, CBI

Vasava Amit Naginbhai has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2016 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Suhail Sharm inducted as SP, CBI

Suhail Sharma has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Tenure of Abhishek Sandilya as DIG, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of Abhishek Sandilya working as DIG, CBI, has been extended upto September 5, 2024. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Tenure of Dr Sadanand Date as DIG, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of Dr Sadanand Date working as DIG, CBI has been extended upto October 15, 2025. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Uttarak

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)