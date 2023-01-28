Babus, mantris & buzz: Eight new Governors are to be appointed

Now PM Narendra Modi will decide?

After Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s Global Investors summit, now Yogi Aditya Nath is holding the same event in UP. Yogi claims that this summit will break all records. Ultimately, PM Naremdra Modi will make markings of both the states.

Eight new Governors are to be appointed

After the budget session of the Parliament about 8 new Governors are likely to be appointed.

BUREAUCRACY

27 IAS officers retiring in January

As many as 27 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in January 2023. They are: Rajiv Yaduvanshi of AGMUT cadre; Ashok Kumar Barman and Bharat Bhushan Dev of Assam Meghalaya; Satish Kumar Sharma of Ram Ishwar of Bihar; Niranjan Das of Chhattisgarh; Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma of Himachal Pradesh; Jata Shankar Choudhary and Manoj Kumar of Jharkhand; M Sivasankar of Kerala; Ashok Shah of Madhya Pradesh; S K Dev Verman of Manipur; O T Chingmak Chang of Nagaland; Sherpa Shenga of Sikkim; Md Abdul Azeem of Telangana; Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Pradeep Kumar Chakravarty and Satyajit Sarkar of Tripura; Suresh Chandra of Uttar Pradesh cadre; S Kishore, S Kishore, Subrata Biswas, Chandan Chayan Guha, Bijan Mondal, Mashir Alam, Tarun Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Pemba Tshering Sherpa and Subhas Chandra Mazumdar of West Bengal cadre.

Heavy job and payroll cuts predicted for 2023

Heavy job cuts are going to take place in 2023, with most of the business economists predicting that their companies will also cut payroll in the coming months. A new survey conducted by National Association for Business Economics said that only 12 percent of economists have speculated that their firms will increase employment in next three months.

Anjan Dey quits as CMD, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd

Anjan Dey has resigned as CMD, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited on Jan 25

(We said this on Nov 21, 2022)

Rising stars of 1989 batch IPS!

In an informal get together of IPS officers, 1989 batch IPS was discussed. And the names of Ajay Bhatnagar, Rahul Rasgotra, Sanjay Kundu, Parag Jain, Rama Shastry and Neena Singh were considered as rising stars.

Ms Sangeeta Verma continues as Acting Chairperson, CCI

Ms Sangeeta Verma, Member (CCI) will continue as Acting Chairperson, Competition Commission of India (CCI) till the appointment of new incumbent.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited to be headless on Feb 1

A vacancy of Chairman & Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), is arising on February 1, 2023.

PESB yet to hold interviews for CMD, BEML

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is yet to hold interviews for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Limited. A vacancy of this post is arising on August 1 this year.

Interviews for Director (Fin), NSIC on Jan 30

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Finance), National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) on January 30, 2023.

No Board level claimant for CMD, NBCC

No Member from the Board of NBCC (India) Limited appears to be a claimant for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director.

Central deputation tenure of Ajai Chandra ending in Feb

The central deputation tenure of Ajai Chandra working as Assistant Director General (Director level), UIDAI, coming to an end in February 2023. He is a 1997 batch ITS officer.

248 CISF personnel shortlisted for Security Duties at Indian Missions

As many as 248 CISF personnel have been shortlisted for Security Duties at Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Consulate General of Birgunj, Nepal for a period of two years.

CORPORATE

Ajit Kumar Lakra is MD, Super Fine Knitters Ltd

Ajit Kumar Lakra has been re-appointed as Managing Director on the Board of Directors of Super Fine Knitters Ltd.

Sasken Technologies Ltd gets two Directors

Raja Ramana Macha has been appointed as Independent Director and Raja Ramana Macha was made as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent category), Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Sudhir designated as NE N-Ind Director, Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Sudhir I has been designated from Non- Executive Independent Director to Non Executive Non Independent Director of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.

