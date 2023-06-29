Babus, mantris & buzz: ED is probing about 180 cases of politicians?

ED is probing about 180 cases of politicians?

Informed sources said that altogether ED is probing over 700 cases in the country.Out of this about 180 cases are related to the politicians.

Chairman of NCST Harsh Chouhan resigns

Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has suddenly resigned. What is now in store for him?.

BUREAUCRACY

Additional Secretary level postings soon in GoI

Additional Secretary level postings in the Government of India are expected early next month.

Dr V Venu is the new Chief Secretary in Kerala

Dr V Venu has been appointed as the Chief Secretary in Kerala. Venu was Additional Secretary of Home Department. Venu is an IAS officer of 1990 batch and was in charge of the home and environment departments. Dr Venu was also a former Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Kerala and Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It was during the tenure of Dr Venu as the Museum’s Director General that the National Museum in Delhi underwent a structural and organizational transformation.

IPS Shaik Darvesh Sahebis new DGP, Kerala

IPS officer Shaik Darvesh Saheb has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in Kerala. Saheb was previously DGP of Prisons and Correctional Services. He has also served as the Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau) and ADGP (Crimes). He belongs to the 1990 Kerala cadre of IPS officers.

Will Shubhra Singh be new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan?

Shubhra Singh is likely to be appointed new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan. She is 1989 batch IAS officer.

Anurag Verma supersedes one dozen officers of 1990, 91 & 92 batches

Anurag Verma, who has been appointed new Chief Secretary of Punjab, has superseded about one dozen IAS officers of 1990, 1991 and 1992 batches of the cadre. Verma, who belongs to a 1993 batch, replaced Vijay Kumar Janjua of 1989 batch retiring on June 30, 2023.

Binod Kumar Singh appointed ADG, CRPF

Binod Kumar Singh has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF on deputation basis for a period of four years. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Chairman, TRAI term ends on October 1

The term of Dr P D Vaghela, Chairman, TRAI,is going to complete this year on October 1. He is a retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer who was appointed the Chairman in 2020.

A candidate can appear in interviews in three attempts only in PESB

A candidate can appear in for the interviews of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) only in three attempts instead of four in a year.

Two BHEL EDs common candidates for CMD, Director (ISP) & Director (P), BHEL

Two internal Executive Directors: Ms Bani Varma and K S Murthy are common candidates for three scheduled interviews. They will appear in for CMD, BHEL; Director (Industrial Systems & Products) and Director (Power) posts in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Ministry likely to opt SCSC option for appointment of CMD, BHEL?

Whisper has it that the Ministry of Heavy Industry may seek a Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) option for the appointment of CMD, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) if no suitable candidate is found for the post.

K S Murthy likely to be selected for Director (ISP) or Director (P), BHEL

K S Murthy presently Executive Director, BHEL, is expected to be selected either for the post of Director (Industrial Systems & Products) or Director (Power) posts in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

GoI takes cognizance of complaint against IAS officer in Odisha

The Government of India has taken cognizance of the violation of conduct rules by an IAS officer in Odisha. The Government of India took action after Bhubaneswar MP made a complaint with evidence.

DoPT approves mass promotion of nearly 1,600 ASOs to Section Officers

“Government led by PM Modi granting mass promotions to employees in order to motivate them and overcome the problem of long stagnation” according to DoPT Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.Another 2000 promotions of SSA and other grades to be done by this year end.

Against 222 sanctioned cadre posts for IPS, only 128 are working in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, against the sanctioned cadre posts of 222 IPS officers, only 128 are working. However, another 69 IPS officers are working against ex-cadre posts. Thus against 222 sanctioned IPS cadre posts, 197 IPS officers are working. The Rajasthan is facing crisis of IPS officers and the crisis has deepened even more, after the creation of new districts. Against the 1 sanctioned post of DGP and 1 for HAG, both are filled. But 4 officers of this rank are working against ex-cadre posts. Thus, a total of 6 officers are working in the rank. 9 posts of ADGP are sanctioned against which 6 IPS on cadre and 17 are working on ex-cadre posts. 23 IGP cadre posts are sanctioned against which 18 officers on cadre posts and 12 working on ex-cadre posts. 18 DIG cadre posts are sanctioned against which 12 on cadre and 17 on ex-cadre posts are working. 68 cadre posts of SPs are sanctioned against which 47 cadre and 19 officers are working on ex-cadre posts. Thus, a total of 121 cadre posts are sanctioned against which 85 IPS are working on cadre and 69 officers working on ex-cadre posts. Among the other cadre posts, 48 are for Central Deputation Reserve, 30 for state deputation reserve, 19 for post-leave reserve and 4 for training reserve, junior level. Hence, against a total of 222 sanctioned cadre posts for IPS officers, 128 are working against the cadre posts and another 69 working on ex-cadre posts.

