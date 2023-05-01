Babus, mantris & buzz: Economy in Europe in bad shape?

Economy in Europe in bad shape?

It is said that because of the Ukraine War Europe has plunged into bad weather. Economy is in a bad shape and people face a chaotic condition in the months to come. However, US, Canada and Australia will have smooth sailing.

Restructuring of loan package to Sri Lanka is biggest achievement

During the FM US India being able to arrange restructuring of loan package for Sri Lanka is the biggest achievement the country claims. India, France and Japan will do this job.

BUREAUCRACY

Manoj Saunik appointed new Chief Secretary in Maharashtra

Manoj Saunik, ACS, Finance, has been appointed Chief Secretary of Maharashtra upon the retirement of incumbent Manu Kumar Shrivastava on April 30, 2023. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Siddharh Mohanty is first Chairman and CEO of LIC

Siddharth Mohanty has been appointed as the first Chairman and the CEO of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday.

Patnaik is now Member IRDAI

Outgoing Managing Director of the LIC B C Patnaik has been appointed as the Member (Life) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Raj Kumar Dubey appointed as Director (HR), BPCL

Raj Kumar Dubey, ED, IOCL, has been appointed as Director (HR), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

8 officers empaneled for promotion as Chief Commissioner/Pr DG of CIT

The ACC has approved the empanelment of the 8 officers for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/Principal Director General of Customs & Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs) for the Panel Year 2023. The officers are: Rajesh Sodhi, K Anpazhakan, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Sandeep Srivastava, Roopam Kapoor, Navneet Goel, J S Chandrashekhar and Anil Kumar Gupta. Besides, four officers: Aruna Narayan Gupta, Mohan Kumar Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Srinivas Murty Tata have been included in the Extended Panel.

Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar appointed as Director (Fin), MRPL

Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar, ED, ONGC, has been appointed as Director (Finance), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Inter-cadre deputation of Shraddha Pandey to UP approved

Inter-cadre deputation of Ms Shraddha Narendra Pandey from West Bengal cadre to Uttar Pradesh cadre has been approved for an initial period of three years on the grounds of personal hardship. She is a 2017 batch IPS officer.

V Srinivas Rao gets additional charge of PCCF, CG

V Srinivas Rao has been assigned an additional charge of PCCF (Head of Forest Force) in Chhattisgarh. He is a 1990 batch IFoS officer.

Ravi promoted to Deputy Commissioner of IT grade

Ravi has been promoted to the grade of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Senior Time Scale). He is an IRS-IT officer.

Shankar Mazumdar in race for CMD, CONCOR

Shankar Mazumdar, ED CONCOR, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR)

Rajesh Gupta promoted to Deputy Commissioner of IT grade

Rajesh Gupta has been promoted to the grade of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Senior Time Scale). He is an IRS-IT officer.

Radhakrishna Kini appointed IEM of HITES

Radhakrishna Kini A, former IPS officer and ex-Secretary, Security, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of HITES.

U K Murty appointed IEM of AWNL

Uppuluru Krishna Murty, former IRTS officer and ex-CVO, HPCL, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of AWNL.

