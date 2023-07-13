Babus, mantris & buzz: Delay in Vidhan Sabha elections in J&K leads to frustration?

Central leadership intervention leads to defeat?

Experienced political observers believe that wherever there is any central leadership’s intervention the defeat of the party in the respective state is considered certain.

Delay in Vidhan Sabha elections in J & K leads to frustration?

Though this may be the strategy of the BJP, experienced political leaders in Jammu & Kashmir say that delay in the announcement of Jammu & Kashmir Vidhan Sabha elections is leading to frustration in the political leaders of all the parties.

Kaun Banega Chairman Rly Board? (4) Will Gulati be new Chairman of Railway Board?

Buzz is that Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board and Ex-officio Secretary to the Government of India, is likely to be appointed new Chairman of the Railway Board. One can wait and watch.

Will the next ED be woman officer?

Next ED Director is likely to be a woman from the IRS (IT) cadre? Though it seems unlikely according to informed sources. Meanwhile, the name of Additional Secretary Revenue Vivek Agrawal has also cropped up in the bureaucratic circles. Agrawal is 1994 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Appointment of new Members SEBI stuck up?

Appointment of two Members of SEBI is reportedly stuck up owing to lobbying for candidates. Interviews were held on July 6 but names are yet to be announced.

Tenure of V K Rama ending in Sept

The tenure of V K Rama as Chairman & Managing Director, CONCOR is coming to an end on September 30, 2023. Sanjay Swarup, Director (IM&O), CONCOR, is likely to succeed him on October 1, 2023.

Ajai Das Mehrotra appointed Technical Member, NCLAT

Ajai Das Mehrotra, Technical Member, NCLT, has been appointed Technical Member, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for a period of four years. The ACC has approved the proposal. He is an IRS officer of 1984 batch and retired as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. Prior to NCLT, he was Tech/Admn Member in Gujarat Real Estate Appellate Tribunal in Gandhinagar.

Arun Baroka appointed Technical Member, NCLAT

Arun Baroka, IAS, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petro-chemicals, has been appointed Technical Member, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for a period of four years. The ACC has approved the proposal.

SC Collegium reiterates transfer of Justice Manoj Joshi to Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice Manoj Joshi, Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court, to Allahabad High Court. The Collegium rejected the request from Justice Bajaj seeking to continue at Punjab & Haryana High Court.



SC Collegium reiterates transfer of Justice DK Singh to Kerala HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, Judge, Allahabad High Court, to Kerala High Court. The Collegium rejected the request from Justice Singh seeking a transfer to states close to Uttar Pradesh such as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh.



SC Collegium reiterates transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth to Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice Gaurang Kanth, Judge, Delhi High Court, to Calcutta High Court. The Collegium rejected the request from Justice Kanth seeking a transfer to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, or some other neighbouring state.

Sanjeev Behari appointed IEM of GAIL & SECL

Sanjeev Behari, former IRS officer and ex-Chairman, CCE&ST, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of GAIL & SECL.

Nominations invited for Development Commissioner, SEEPZ

It is proposed to fill up the post of Development Commissioner (JS level), Santa Cruz Exclusive Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ), Special Economic Zone Mumbai, under the Department of Commerce on deputation and nomination of officers have been invited by August 7.

Last date extended for Joint Advisor, Mitigation Project, NDMA

Last date for receipt of nominations of officers for filling up the post of Joint Advisor (Mitigation Project) in National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has been extended till July 31.

Assam cadre IPS posted as SSP, NHRC

An IPS of 2013 batch from Assam cadre has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Superintendent of police (SP) of Assam's Charaideo district, Yuvraj has been sought by the Union ministry of home affairs for deputation. He has been posted in NHRC. The Assam Government has relieved him. He has been appointed for a period of 5 years.

Minor changes in Assam Police, Hiranya Barman posted as SP

The Assam Government has made minor reshuffle in the Police administration. Hiranya Kumar Barman has been posted as the superintendent of police (SP) of Charaideo district. Barman was posted as the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) at the police commissionerate in Guwahati. AIG Jayanta Sarathi Borah has been given the responsibility previously held by Barman. He has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Karnataka Government upgrades two IPS officers posts

The Karnataka Government has upgraded two posts of IPS officers. According to the order, issued on Wednesday, the posts of Superintendent of Police (SP), Internal Security Division and SP, Criminal Investigation Division, Cyber Crime have been upgraded. These posts will be equivalent to the cadre post of SP, Mandya.

