Babus, mantris & buzz: Decks cleared for opposition unity!

Decks cleared for opposition unity!

After the unofficial announcement of the Congress of not staking claim for the post of PM, decks are now cleared for opposition unity in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Now Regional parties will decide PM face after the Lok Sabha polls.

Will Rahul Gandhi be named Cong Chief to retain govt accommodation?

As per available indications, the disqualified ex-MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to be appointed as the Congress President to retain the govt bungalow in New Delhi. Party Presidents are given govt accommodation.

BUREAUCRACY

14 IPS officers retiring in March

As many as 14 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in March, 2023. They are: J Muralidhar of AP; L Ram Bishnoi and MK Dkhar of AM; R M Pande of Gujarat; Pankaj Kumar Dharmani of HP; S M Sahai of J&K; Deepak Kumar Sinha of Jharkhand; M L Chhari of MP; Sanjay Kumar, Kulwant Kumar of Maharashtra; K Chaoba Lokho Mao of Manipur; Karuna Sagar and M Pandian of Tamil Nadu and Devendra Singh Chauhan of UP cadre.

Alok Tandon is now Chairman JERC

Alok Tandon has been appointed Chairman of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC). He is a former 1986 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Vice Admiral Singh likely to be next Vice Chief of Navy

As per available indications Vice Admiral S J Singh's name is doing the round for the post of the Vice Chief of Indian Navy. He is presently posted at Integrate Defence Staff (IDS). The present Vice Chief is superannuating this month. Order regarding new Vice Chief is expected to be issued within a day or two.

Bhawra waiting for posting in GoI

Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra is still waiting for posting in the Government of India. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre.

IRS officer to join Jal Shakti Department

Lokesh Kumar Jain has been posted as Director in the department of Jal Shakti on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Indra Dev Narayan selected as CMD, MECL

Indra Dev Narayan, Regional Director, CMPDIL, has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 27, 2023. Four candidates were interviewed for the same.

Interviews for Director (HR), HAL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Human Resources), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on March 28, 2023.

Interviews for Director (Mkt), GAIL on March 29

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Marketing), GAIL (India) Limited on March 29, 2023.

Meeting to select Member (Proj) NHAI postponed

A selection committee meeting of the Ministry which was being held to select a Member (Project), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on March 27, 2023 is reported to have been postponed.

Ravi Joseph Lokku appointed as IG, BPR&D

Ravi Joseph Lokku has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) in Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis upto August 31, 2026 i.e. date of his superannuation. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Former SEBI Chief UK Sinha is now Independent Director NDTV

Former SEBI Chief UK Sinha has been appointed Independent Director NDTV for two years. He is 1976 batch former IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

FSIB seeks applications for DMD, SIDBI

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) – associated with the appointment of top officials for public sector banks and financial institutions – has invited applications for the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on a full-time basis. The applicant should have at least 18 years' experience in different verticals/domains in scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), financial institutions (FIs) or public sector organisations in the financial sector with a minimum of two years of operational experience preferably in credit appraisal/ micro credit/ SME lending or at least two year’s experience at highest level below the Board level. The last date for submitting the complete online application is April 24, 2023.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)