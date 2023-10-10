Babus, mantris & buzz: Convention Center Yashobhoomi booked till March

Appointment and reshuffle of Governors on cards?

Appointment of a couple of new Governors is on the cards. A couple of Governors may also see transfers. If top sources are to be believed an exercise is already going on.

Convention Center Yashobhoomi booked till March

Newly built convention Centre Yashobhoomi is booked till March 2024. According to sources the Centre has been outsourced to a Singapore based company and it has booking till March 2024. Many events are lined up during this period. PM Modi had inaugurated the Yashobhoomi on Sept 17 at Dwarka in Delhi. Both Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhumi come under the ministry of commerce.

About 10 IPS officers of 1992 batch are to be empanelled?

Reliable sources said that about 10 IPS officers belonging to 1992 batch are likely to be empanelled to the rank of DG in the Government of India by year end.

NTRO Chief likely to get extension?

Tenure of Arun Sinha, Chairman of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), is coming to an end this week. Top sources say he is likely to get an extension. Sinha is a 1984 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Amendment in Para 3 of IPS Tenure Policy 2010 (SP Level)

The Government of India has made an amendment/ insertion in the Para 3 of IPS Tenure Policy, 2010 (SP level). Now, the officers with a minimum of 5 years service will be eligible for the induction in R&AW, IB, NIA & CBI.

BPR&D DG, Balaji Srivastava granted Apex Pay Scale

Balaji Srivastava, Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), has been granted Apex Pay Scale. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Tenure of Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo as IG, ITBP extended

The deputation tenure of Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo as IG, ITBP, has been extended for a period of one year beyond August 31, 2023. He is a 1999 batch IPS officer.

Rohit Rishi appointed ED, Bank of Maharashtra

Rohit Rishi, currently CGM, Indian Bank, has been appointed Executive Director (ED), Bank of Maharashtra, for a period of three years.

Mahendra Dohare appointed ED, Central Bank of India

Mahendra Dohare, currently CGM, PNB, has been appointed Executive Director (ED), Central Bank of India for a period of three years.

Dhanaraj T appointed ED, IOB

Dhanaraj T, currently CGM, Indian Bank, has been appointed Executive Director (ED), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for a period of three years.

V N Kamble appointed ED, UCO Bank

Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble, currently GM, Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed Executive Director (ED), UCO Bank, for a period of three years.

