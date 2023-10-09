Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress leaders feel comfortable with Priyanka?

Congress leaders feel comfortable with Priyanka?

Congress circles say that the party leaders feel comfortable with Priyanka Gandhi and not with Rahul Gandhi. Any reason?

Will Kejariwal go the Sanjay Singh way?

Political observers believe that sooner or later Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal will go the Sanjay Singh way. One can wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Spokesman of MEA?

Who will succeed Arindam Bagchi as Spokesman of MEA? A couple of names are already in circulation but the selected man will be the choice of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Sanjay Kumar Jain selected as CMD, IRCTC

Sanjay Kumar Jain, PCCM, Northern Railway, has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC). The Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) recommended the name after holding interviews on October 5, 2023.

Ms Kranti E Khobragade appointed as Deputy Secretary, DPE

Ms Kranti E Khobragade has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). She is a 2011 batch IRS-IT officer.

Meghalaya is a story of transformative journey, says Chief Secretary

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang has said that the state is a story of remarkable growth. He said that citizen involvement is the bedrock of transformation and the Government has launched different projects to empower various communities. Precisely, it is a transformative journey towards a brighter, more empowered future. He was talking to the Whispers In The Corridors. ‘Our endeavors encapsulate relentless commitment and the initiatives to enhance the quality of life have yielded favourable results’, he underlined. He also emphasised that the state is committed to elevate women’s representation in decision making bodies. He informed that the Government has successfully implemented the Centre’s schemes. The Government is working for the benefits of all the people in the state and in the process, offering cash assistance to the vulnerable sections. The full interview of the Meghalaya Chief Secretary will be published in the November issue of the Whispers In The Corridors magazine. Stay connected.

ITBP to deploy more intelligence officers along India-China border

In a strategic move, the Centre has allowed the establishment of intelligence posts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along the India-China border. ITBP is prepared to deploy a team of intelligence officers across the border from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. This will help in enhanced surveillance and increased information-gathering capabilities. China has heightened its activities along the border. Each post will have 4-5 Intelligence Bureau officers. The deployed personnel will work in coordination with the Indian Army, ITBP, National Technical Research Organization, Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumes charge as Chief of Personnel

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as Chief of Personnel. The Flag Officer was Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 87 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla. A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)