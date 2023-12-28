Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress has more faith in professional poll management?

Congress has more faith in professional poll management?

The stellar results for the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana Assembly polls have reaffirmed the party’s faith in professional poll management. As a result, the party is likely to rope in the services of Prashant Kishor, the poll strategist-turned-politician. His deputy Sunil Kanugolu was the party’s poll manager in the Southern states. Now as the Congress has no big face in Bihar, the party plans to use Kishor’s services to manage the next Parliamentary polls in the state. The newly appointed Congress incharge of Bihar Mohan Prakash is likely to be asked to start discussions with Kishor. The earlier talks between the Congress and Kishore had broken down.

Why Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra getting adverse remark from field offices

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is accruing widespread criticism from PIB field offices. Sources say exorbitant money being spent on old vehicles to the benefit of a few CBC officers. PMO has taken note of this, if these sources are to be believed.

BUREAUCRACY

Rahul Rasgotra to be new DG ITBP?

Special Director IB Rahul Rasgotra is likely to be appointed new DGP of ITBP. He is 1989 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

Anish Dayal Singh to be DG CRPF?

In all probability Anish Dayal Singh will be new DG CRPF. 1988 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre is presently holding additional charge of CRPF.

Will Vijoy Kumar Singh be Special CS to Punjab CM?

The premature repatriation of Vijoy Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence has fuelled speculations of his becoming Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.. Earlier also the name of 1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh was speculated in the media.

Himachal Pradesh DGP on way out ?

Buzz is that Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu is on his way out in a weeks period. He is 1989 batch IPS officer.

Who will be new DGP of Himachal Pradesh ?

Who will be new DGP of Himachal Pradesh ?.Tie is said to be between Atul Verma and Ashok Tiwari.

B P Gopalika to be new Chief Secretary, WB on Jan 1

B P Gopalika, Home Secretary, has been appointed new Chief Secretary of West Bengal. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre. Gopalika will remain chief secretary till May 31, 2024.

(We said this on May 25 and June 8, 2023)

West Bengal DGP denied extension

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya has not been given extension in service. He is a 1986 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre.

(We said this on Nov 15, 2023)

Outgoing DGP, Manoj Malaviya is now posted as State Police Advisor

Outgoing DGP, Manoj Malaviya has been appointed as State Police Advisor for a period of three years in West Bengal. He is 1986 batch IPS officer.

Rajeev Kumar is Acting DGP, West Bengal

Rajeev Kumar has been appointed as Acting Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre.

(We said this on Dec 23, 2023)

Will Hari Krishna Dwivedi be now Financial Advisor and MD HIDCO?

West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi who is retiring on December 31 may be appointed Financial Advisor and MD HIDCO. He is 1989 batch IAS officer.

Harpreet Singh returns to parent cadre

Harpreet Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1992 batch IPoS officer.

L D Mandloi has 40 books to his credit

Former DG Doordarshan and Gyanpeeth L D Mandloi has so far written 38 books and his two books are in the pipeline. Mandloi now attends seminars and Kavi Sammelans throughout the country.

Ganesh S Bhat is also CVO, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Ganesh S Bhat, CVO, MRPL, has been assigned an additional charge of CVO, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Chennai for a period of six months. He is a 2003 batch IFoS officer of UP cadre.

IMD to have yearlong celebration to mark its 150 yrs

A yearlong celebration on the occasion of 150 years of IMD will begin on 15th January 2024 and conclude on 15th January 2025. IMD was established on 15th January 1875.

