Babus, mantris & buzz: Cong, CPM in Kerala and Cong, CPM & TMC in Bengal

Cong, CPM in Kerala and Cong, CPM & TMC in Bengal

Congress Party is playing a different role in the INDIA bloc. The party is criticising severely the partner CPM in Kerala but keeping safe distance with the Marxist in West Bengal to please another partner TMC. Congress could win only one seat in Bengal whereas in Kerala it has got more seats than the CPI (M).

Steady Leadership: Navigating Change in Uttar Pradesh

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results came as a surprise to many, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The unexpected outcome was driven more by the socio-political landscape of the state than by its governance or law and order. Even the harshest critics concede that Yogi Adityanath has turned Uttar Pradesh into a model of good governance and security.

Unfazed by the election results, Yogi Adityanath maintained his focus. Just days after the announcement, he held a high-level meeting to assess the progress of key government schemes and reaffirmed his priorities.

Exemplary Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations

Once again, Uttar Pradesh set a benchmark during the peaceful celebration of the Bakrid festival. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call for Eid prayers to be confined to designated areas received widespread support, ensuring that traffic remained unobstructed throughout the state.

Muslim religious leaders backed the Chief Minister's appeal, leading to prayers being held at designated Eidgahs and traditional locations. In places with limited space, prayers were conducted in shifts, mirroring the community's positive response during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Robust Security and Community Engagement

Under the leadership of DGP Prashant Kumar, the state implemented stringent security measures, including drone surveillance in sensitive areas. A heavy police presence and a flag march the day before the festival reassured the public of their safety.

Following the Chief Minister's directives, DGP Prashant Kumar ensured continuous communication with religious leaders and community members to foster a positive atmosphere. Peace committee meetings were held at the Thana level, involving the media to maintain harmony.

Designated areas for sacrifices were pre-marked, and the sacrifice of banned animals was strictly prohibited. Systematic waste disposal plans were also implemented.

Positive Outcomes and a New Tradition

The Chief Minister's clear directives had a significant impact, ensuring that no prayers were conducted on roads. This year, prayers were held at over 30,000 locations across the state, with robust security at around 3,000 sensitive sites. Previously, prayers on roads caused traffic disruptions in many cities, but now, peaceful prayers in mosques and Eidgahs are sending a new message across the country.

The proactive measures by the UP Police and administration dispelled fears of potential disputes, leading to joyous celebrations in all 75 districts. With overlapping festivals like Ganga Dussehra, Eid-ul-Azha, and Bada Mangal, the state remained vigilant, ensuring peace and harmony.

A Model of Law and Order

In contrast to other states experiencing festival-related violence, Uttar Pradesh saw over 800 processions without any disputes, positioning itself as a model of law and order for the entire country. The peaceful and well-organized Eid-ul-Azha celebrations highlight the state's commitment to maintaining peace and setting a positive example for others to follow.

Moreover, the recent parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh concluded without a single incidence of violence, a testament to the capable leadership of the police and their dedicated team members.

BUREAUCRACY

Decision regarding DIB likely after June 25

The NDA Government is likely to announce a new Director, IB after June 25. Extension to present DIB Tapan Deka or a new Chief?.

Tenure of Vaidya Rajesh Kotech as Secretary, AYUSH extended

The tenure of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha as Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH has been extended upto June 28, 2025 on contract basis.

(We said this on May 17, 2024)

Manoj Shashidhar to be number two in CBI?

Informed sources said that Manoj Shahsidhar, Additional Director, will be number two in the CBI. He is 1994 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Tenure of Ashish Batra as IG, NIA extended

The deputation tenure of Ashish Batra working as IG, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been extended for a period of two years. He is a 1997 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

K Ilambarithi returns to parent cadre

K Ilambarithi, DCO/DCR, Telangana, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Tenure of Ms Roli Khare as Director, Health curtailed

The tenure of Ms Roli Khare as Director, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been curtailed. She is a 2006 batch IRS-IT officer.

Tenure of Praveen Kumar Rai as Director, MHA extended

The central deputation tenure of Praveen Kumar Rai working as Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been extended upto August 16, 2026. He is a 2003 batch IDAS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)