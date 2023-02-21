Babus, mantris & buzz: Competition between two CM’s

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Competition between two CM’s

It seems there is a competition between Chief Minister’s of two Sprawling states in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Latest is MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan created world record in Ujjain by lighting 18,82,299 diyas. Last year UP CM Adityanath Yogi had claimed creating world record by lighting 15 lakh diyas in Ayodhya. Similarly Shivraj Singh Chauhan held global investors meet and called it a big success now Yogi Adityanath hosted global investors meet and claimed a big success. Incidentally as a bulldozer man Yogi has scored rather than Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Member CBDT?

Four names of 1987 batch IRS (IT) officers Rajat Bansal , Praveer Kumar, Reena Puri and Geetha Ravichandran are believed to have been sent to the PMO. Now two members are to be appointed.

Who will be new Drug Controller of India?

Who will succeed DR V G Somani as Drug Controller of India? The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended the name of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi for the post. Will he make it?

Who will be new Pr DG, PIB?

Power galleries are whispering about the new Principal Director General of PIB. Gossip machine says that Satyendra Prasad, Pr DG, is likely to get a six months extension. He is an IIS officer who is scheduled to retire this month.

20 officers posted in G20 Secretariat

Newly created G20 officers have got 20 more officers. Among them 12 officers belong to IRS, 4 from IIS and rest are from other services.

Somesh Kumar applies for VR

Outgoing Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar has applied for Voluntary Retirement. He is all set to become Advisor to the Telangana Chief Minister or a minister after joining the TRS and contesting Vidhan Sabha elections.

Anjaney Kumar Singh to return to Sikkim

Anjaney Kumar Singh who is on –inter-cadre deputation to UP is returning to the parent Sikkim cadre. He is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre.

No empanelment at DG level from AP

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Andhra Pradesh has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Central deputation tenure of R K Gupta ending in Feb

The central deputation tenure of Rajnish Kumar Gupta working as Director in the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship is coming to an end in February 2023.

K A Thakur yet to get orders for Director (HR), BHEL

Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur, CPO in Railways, is yet to get orders for the appointment as Director (Human Resources), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The post has been lying vacant for a long time.

Ram Niwas promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

Ram Niwas-I has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Kumar Santosh promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

Kumar Santosh has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Deep Shekhar promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

Deep Shekhar has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Uday Bhaskar promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

K R Uday Bhaskar has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022 and has been included in the Extended Panel. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Sandeep Prakash promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

Sandeep Prakash has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Raghavan promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

K N Raghavan has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Das promoted as Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs

Samanjasa Das has been empanelled for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs) for the panel year 2022. The ACC has approved the proposal.

Report on Police System in India presented to PM

Prof. (Dr.) S Sivakumar, Senior Professor, Indian Law Institute & Former Member of the Law Commission of India submitted the Report on “Police System in India” to Prime Minister Narendra Das Modi along with R Venkatramani, Ld. Attorney General for India. He also presented a Copy of his book on “Law Commission of India on Criminal Justice Reforms” to the Prime Minister Narendra Das Modi.

Vacancy advertised for Director Finance, PDIL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has sought applications by March 22 for Director (Finance), Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL).

Last date extended for Executive Director, FCI

Last date for receipt of nominations to fill up the post of Executive Director (Engg. /IT) (JS Level) in Food Corporation of India (FCI), Hqrs., New Delhi under the Department of Food & Public Distribution, has been extended up to March 10.

Six IFoS officers posted after promotion to rank of PCCF

Six officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) have been promoted to the rank of PCCF and posted in the segment. Sarvesh Rai, of 1991 batch, has been posted to J&K, while T S Ashok and Asaf Mahmood, both of 1992 batch, have been posted to A&N Islands and J&K respectively. Similarly, Sanjay Kumar Sinha of 1993 batch was shifted to A&N Islands after promotion. Besides, Santosh Kumar and Rajeev Kumar Tiwari of 1993 batch have been promoted on proforma basis.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)