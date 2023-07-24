Babus, mantris & buzz: Code of conduct in poll bound states from October 10?

Code of conduct in poll bound states from October 10?

Code of conduct in the poll bound states is likely to be imposed from October 10. One can only wait and watch.

Coordination Committee likely for INDIA?

There is a move to set up 11-member coordination committee for the alliance INDIA. No convener is likely for the alliance.

BUREAUCRACY

New ED either regular or acting this week?

Much awaited appointment of new ED is going to take place this week. In case no regular is appointed then an acting ED will be made.

Will CBDT Chairman move as ED?

Present CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta is scheduled to retire in September. Chances of his moving as ED are rated high.

Will Ms Saxena become CBDT Chief?

In the event of Nitin Gupta’s moving to ED seniority-wise, Ms Pragya Sahay Saxena, could be new Chairperson CBDT. She is presently, the senior most members in CBDT.

Will Chairman AAI move?

Grapevine has it that Sanjeev Kumar, an IAS officer of 1993 batch, Maharashtra who is Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is moving.

Appointment of two Members SEBI this week's end?

Appointment of two new Members of the SEBI is likely to be made by this week's end. Interviews were held on July 6.

Ananta Barua to retire from SEBI

Full Time Member of SEBI, Ananta Barua, is superannuating by this month end. One Member S K Mohanty has retired last month.

MP facing crisis of IFoS officers

Madhya Pradesh state is facing severe crisis of officers belonging to Indian Forest Service (IFoS) cadre. According to the information, the total sanctioned strength of IFoS officers is 296 while only 190 are working. The state Government is discouraging deputation of officers and only one officer has applied for deputation to the Government of India (GoI). The officer is willing to go to the Central Silk Board, the decision on which is awaited.

GoI asks Mizoram and Manipur to collect biometrics of illegal migrants

The Union Home Ministry has asked Manipur and Mizoram Governments to record biometrics of illegal migrants. Both the states share borders with the adjoining Myanmar. The Governments have started the campaign and many illegal migrants have been identified. The Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has asked to capture the biographic and biometric details of illegal migrants. Biometric information includes retina, iris, and fingerprints. The Ministry has asked the States to complete the exercise by September 30. India and Myanmar share a 1,643 km-long border and people on either side have familial ties. The Governments of Manipur and Mizoram have appointed Nodal Officers to feed the data in the centralised illegal foreigner’s portal maintained by the Bureau of Immigration and the Home Ministry.

31 JKPS officers awarded IPS cadre

As many as 31 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) have been inducted in the Indian Police Service (IPS). They are: Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Suhail Munawar Mir, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Anil Kumar Magotra, Swaran Singh Kotwal, Zahid Naseem Manhas, Dr Koshal Kumar, Ashok Kumar Badwal, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Parshotam Kumar Sharma, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Bakar Hussain Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Rajesh Bali, Zubair Ahmed Khan, Sanjay Kumar Kotwal, Mumtaz Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam.

Some information removed from CBIC site

Instead of giving maximum information, some departments are quietly removing public interest information from their websites. The CBIC has stopped uploading information regarding officers who seek / taken Voluntary Retirement or submitted technical resignations. The department has deleted that column from its web site. The Ministry of Information &Broadcasting has already stopped uploading transfer/ posting information two years back.

MHA and DoT, the most updated websites

The websites of MHA and the Department of Telecommunication are the most updated websites. They give all types of information on their websites. Their websites are user friendly also. One need not go into the hidden part to find out the information.

IAS officers posted as Assistant Magistrates in UP

IAS officers have been posted as Assistant Magistrates of various districts in UP. Prafulla Kumar Sharma has been posted as Assistant Magistrate, Bulandshahr, while Ritu Sharma was made Assistant Magistrate, Meerut and Ram Mohan Meena will take over as Assistant Magistrate, Unnao. Similarly, Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbananad was appointed as Assistant Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar; Pooja Sahu as Assistant Magistrate, Ayodhya; Neha Byadwal as Assistant Magistrate, Barabanki; Kumar Saurabh as Assistant Magistrate, Gorakhpur; Utsav Dwivedi as Assistant Magistrate, Saharanpur; Utkarsh Dwivedi as Assistant Magistrate, Jhansi; Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta as Assistant Magistrate, Moradabad; Gamini Singla as Assistant Magistrate, Meerut; Deeksha Joshi as Assistant Magistrate, Bareilly; Alok Prasad as Assistant Magistrate, Mirzapur and Abhinav J Jain is now Assistant Magistrate, Rampur.

