Babus, mantris & buzz: Chhattisgarh Cadre officers holding important posts in GoI

Chhattisgarh Cadre officers holding important posts in GoI

For the first time a small cadre state getting importance in GoI. Presently five officers of Chhattisgarh cadre have been given important tasks by the Modi government. BVR Subrahmanyam, IAS, is CEO, NITI Aayog while Ravi Sinha, IPS, will join as RAW Chief next month and Swagat Das, IPS, holds the position of Secretary Security, Cabinet Secretariat. Besides, Gaurav Dwivedi IAS, is CEO, Prasar Bharti and Amit Agrawal, IAS, enjoys the post of CEO, UIDAI.

Will Gadkari get PS of his choice?

Sanket Bhondve, PS to Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Transport, has been empanelled as Joint Secretary in the Government of India. Now the question is: who will be Bhondve's successor? Will the minister get a new PS of his choice?

Three new CJ’s in three state High Courts?

Three new Chief Justices in the State High Courts are likely to be appointed in July.

Who will be new MD SBI ?

Who will succeed J Swaminathan as MD of the State Bank of India? Process has already started.

Vice Admiral Atul Anand is new Addl Sec in Military Affairs Department

Vice Admiral Atul Anand AVSM VSM has been approved as Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs under Ministry of Defence. He is likely to assume the charge soon.

K P M Swamy selected as CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd

K P M Swamy, Director (Commercial), NBCC (India) Limited has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, NBCC (India) Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 21, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Deputation tenure of Satish Chandra Jha to Bihar Govt extended

The deputation tenure of Satish Chandra Jha to the Government of Bihar has been extended upto August 30, 2025. Jha, who belongs to a 1998 batch IP&TAFS officer, is working as Special Secretary, Education in the State.

Anupam Prakash appointed JS Customs, CBIC

Anupam Prakash has been appointed as Joint Secretary (Customs) in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance for a period of 5 years. He is a 1998 batch IRS (C&IT) officer.

Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur to take over as Director (HR), BHEL on June 28

Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur presently in Indian Railways is expected to take over the charge as Director (Human Resources), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on June 28, 2023. He is an IRPS officer.

Ms Bani Verma likely to succeed Ms Gera as Director (IS&P), BHEL

Ms Bani Verma, ED/EDN & TBSG, BHEL, appears to be a strong contender for the post of Director (Industrial Systems & Products), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Ms Renuka Gera, who enjoys being ‘First Lady Executive Director’ and Director, Industrial Systems & Products of BHEL, is retiring on August 31, 2023. If Ms Verma is selected, then she will be a second lady to hold this post.

IAS Rajkumar Beniwal transferred in Gujaratand also given additional charge

Rajkumar Beniwal, who is an IAS of 2004 batch, Gujarat cadre has been transferred and also given additional charge. He was Commissioner of Municipalities Administration and ex-officio Managing Director, Gujarat Urban Development Company Ltd, and Additional Chief Executive Officer Gujarat Urban Development Mission and now, his services are placed at the disposal of Ports and Transport Department. He will be appointed as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gujarat Maritime Board. He would continue to hold the additional charge of the previous department i.e. Commissioner of Municipalities Administration and ex-officio Managing Director, Gujarat Urban Development Company Ltd and Additional CEO Gujarat Urban Development Mission.

IAS officers given additional charge in Gujarat

The Gujarat Government has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle on Wednesday. Ashwani Kumar, 1997 batch who was PS, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department has been shifted to Urban Development and Urban Housing Department. However, he will hold the additional charge of the previous department until further orders. Manish Bhardwaj, 1997 batch is Principal Secretary, Narmada, Water Resources Water Supply and Kalpsar Department and has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Disaster Management Authority. Ms Arti Kanwar, 2001 batch, who was Resident Commissioner Gujarat in New Delhi has been transferred as Secretary, Finance Department (Economic Affairs). However, she will hold the additional charge of Resident Commissioner till further orders.

Kamal Dayani relieved of additional charge of Revenue Department in Gujarat

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Gujarat Government has here on Wednesday transferred many IAS officers. According to the order, Kamal Dayani, 1990 batch who was Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department has been made ACS, General Administration Department (GAD), Personnel. Though, he was holding the additional charge of GAD (Personnel) but now, he will look after this department only. Manoj Kumar Das, 1990 batch, ACS, Ports and Transport Department has been made new ACS, Revenue. However, he would continue to look after Ports and Transport Department till further orders. Ms Mona K Khandhar, 1996 batch, who was Principal Secretary, Finance Department (Economic Affairs) is new PS, Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department. She will also hold the additional charge of Revenue Inspection Commissioner, and ex-officio PS, Revenue Department.

CVO to be repatriated from IRCTC ?

After the denial of further extension, Parag Agrawal, CVO, IRCTC is likely to be repatriated to his parent DoT. His term completes on September 30 this year. He is an ITS officer.

2 IRS officers transferred

The CBIC has transferred twoIRS(C&IT) officers. K N Raghvan has been transferred from Pune to Faridanad as DG, NACIN and Manoj Arora is going to Thiruvanathapuram GST & CX one. Both are 1990 batch officers.

No empanelment at IG level from Jharkhand

No officer of 2004 batch from Jharkhand cadre has been empanelled for holding Inspector General or Inspector General equivalent posts in Government of India.

No empanelment at Secretary level from West Bengal

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from West Bengal has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Dr Sengupta appointed as Counsellor (AE), Embassy of India, Vienna

Dr Pranesh Sengupta, Scientific Officer 'G', BARC, has been appointed as Counsellor (Atomic Energy) (with RG) in the Embassy of India, Vienna, Austria.

Six vacancies at different levels in CRPF

There are six vacancies at different levels in CRPF as of June 2, 2023. There are 4 IG level and 2 DIG level vacancies in CRPF.

