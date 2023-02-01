Babus, mantris & buzz: Cabinet expansion deferred further

PTI

Cabinet expansion deferred further

Much awaited reshuffle of the Union Cabinet has been deferred further. It is said that PM Modi is not in a hurry to reshuffle his cabinet.

Top IAS/IPS officers of AAP Govt in Punjab

1. Gaurav Yadav, IPS 1992: The soft-spoken Officiating DGP of Punjab is a batchmate of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. He is very hard working and a professional officer.

2. Ravi Bhagat, IAS 2006: SPSCM; Unassuming IAS officer is close to both CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and is the main resource person of AAP MP Raghav Chadha. He is the major power center who knows the intricacies of the Govt.

3. A Venu Prasad, IAS 1991: ACSCM: He is very close to CM Bhagwant Mann and is known for tremendous patience and cool demeanor.

4. Varinder Kumar, IPS 1993: He is DGP Vigilance and is the face of Govt anti-corruption Crusade started by the Govt.

5. Anurag Verma, IAS 1993, ACS Home: The soft-spoken home secretary is very close to Raghav Chadha, MP AAP, Delhi CM AK and is very minute on files.

6. VK Janjua, IAS, 1989, CS Punjab: He is quick learner and was instrumental in crushing the so-called Rebellion and discontentment of IAS/PCS officers in the State recently.

Post of Ms Preeti Jain upgraded as Director, DEA

The post of Ms Preeti Jain has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs. She is a 2009 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Cdr P K Srivastava promoted to Scientist ‘G’ grade

Cdr. P K Srivastava has been promoted to the grade of Scientist 'G' under the Modified Flexible Complementing Scheme (MFCS).

Cyber Crime Coordination Centre CEO to head first GAC

Of the three panels set up by the Centre to take up user complaints against social media platforms, the first Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Ashutosh Shukla, former IPS officer and Sunil Soni, former Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank and Chief Information Officer will be the whole-time members of this panel.

Air Marshal A P Singh is new Vice –Chief Air Force

Air Marshal A P Singh has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force,

IRS Officer posted Member IWAI

Vinayak Azad has been posted as Member (Traffic & Logistic), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) , under the ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways, on deputation basis for a period of three years. He is a 1994 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

K P M Swamy appointed as Director (Comm), NBCC

K P M Swamy, Senior ED, NBCC Limited has been appointed as Director (Commercial), NBCC. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma appointed as Director (Prod), NALCO

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, CGM, NMDC Limited has been appointed as Director (Production) in National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Tenure of Ms Vandana Sharma extended

The tenure of Ms Vandana Sharma as Secretary at Joint Secretary level, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has been extended for a period of six months beyond January 25, 2023. She is a CSS officer.

Two IPoS officers shifted

Two officers of Indian Postal Service (IPoS) have been shifted. Ram Naresh Sikartia has been posted as ADG (IM-I), Postal Directorate, New Delhi, while Himanshu Chaudhary was shifted as ADG (IM-II), Postal Directorate, New Delhi.

Vacancy for Senior Adviser to ED, IMF, Washington

It is proposed to fill up the post of Senior Adviser to the Executive Director (Joint Secretary level), International Monetary Fund (lMF), Washington D.C., USA for a period of three years under the Department of Economic Affairs and applications have been invited by DoPT by 20 February.

V Anjaneyulu sent on deputation to AP Govt

V Anjaneyulu, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), Guntur, South Central Railway (SCR), has been selected for deputation to Andhra Pradesh Government for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

VS Yadav posted in Southern Railway

Vineet Singh Yadav has been transferred from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to Southern Railway (SR) and posted in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

RK Singh posted in RWF

Rajiv Kumar Singh - who is returning from deputation to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) - has been posted in Railway Wheel Factory (RWF) in the cadre. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

