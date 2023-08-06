Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP trying to find constitutional solution to the demands of Tripura’s tribal parties?

BJP trying to find constitutional solution to the demands of Tripura’s tribal parties?

With the schedule for the by-polls to two Assembly seats in Tripura likely to be declared soon, the Centre has initiated efforts to offer more autonomy to the tribals of the state. A K Mishra, the interlocutor and advisor of Ministry of Home Affairs for Northeast met the representatives of two tribal parties - Tipra Motha and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura IPFT in separate meetings in New Delhi. Tipra Motha is the main opposition party in the assembly while IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP. The two Assembly constituencies where elections are going to be held include Dhanpur and Boxanagar. Mishra also met several village heads of the state. Both the parties have raised the demand of ‘Greater Tiprala’, and more autonomy to indigenous people in the state.

Ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections, BJP preparing for civic body polls in J&K

Before Vidhan Sabha elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is focusing on the civic body and panchayat polls to be held soon. The Jammu region is stronghold of the party while in the Kashmir valley, it is focusing on Bakarwal community for whom, a few Assembly seats have been reserved. In the recent rejigging of party’s Central office bearers, the BJP national president J P Nadda has retained Punjab based general secretary of the party incharge of J&K, Tarun Chugh and Jammu based national secretary, Dr Narinder Singh. Party sources said that their retainment was because of their performance as party general secretary and national secretary respectively and faith of party High Command over them. PDP and NC had boycotted civic body polls last time but later regretted their decision.

Tense relationship between BJP and its NDA ally?

The relationship between BJP and its NDA ally the Mizo National Front - which is ruling Mizoram - are bumpy nowadays. The Chief Minister Zoramthanga of the MNF declared that his party is “not afraid of the BJP-led NDA”. Reacting to this statement, K Laldinthara, a prominent state BJP leader, asserted that although the MNF has been threatening to leave the NDA, it lacks the courage to do so.

BUREAUCRACY

SC appoints Justice Nath interim chairperson, DERC

The Supreme Court has appointed former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Jayant Nath, as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Project cost of Bullet train estimated as Rs. 1,08,000 Cr

As per Joint Feasibility Study report of 2015, the project cost of Mumbai-Ahmadabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor was estimated as Rs. 1,08,000 Crore and completion period was indicated as 8 years. The timeline is also dependent on availability of land and site. This information was given by the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. He informed that out of total land requirement of approx. 1389.5 ha. about 1381.9 ha. land has been acquired. All the civil contracts of the project have been awarded. The delay in land acquisition especially in the State of Maharashtra has impacted the project adversely.

FACT creates history, records market capitalisation of Rs 30,000 cr

A Kerala based CPSE, The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), registered itself in the third position in sales volumes among the fertilizer PSUs. The FACT has created a history by achieving the biggest market capitalisation of Rs 30,000 crore among the public sector fertilizer companies in India. The share price of the FACT was below Rs 40 at the time of joining by the Kishore Rungta in 2019. Now, it registered a 1,200 percent increase, reaching Rs 466.

Kerala IAS officer brings proud moments, successfully summited Mount Elbrus

An IAS officer Arjun Pandyan, 2017 batch, Kerala Cadre has brought proud moments to all the IAS officers, more particularly to Kerala bureaucracy. He has successfully summited Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of European continent (5642 meters ), located in southern Russia in caucuses mountain ranges. It was a 5 days expedition that Started on 23rd July and summited on 27th July. It was 5 members team with three Russians and one from Bangladesh besides Arjun Pandyan himself. The team camped at 3000 m and 3800 m heights before summit. The climb started at 3 am and reached the summit at 9.30 am. The team climbed through the glaciers using snow climbing equipments like crampons and ice axe. The officer had brought laurels earlier too as he is the first IAS officer to scale Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa, in February 2023. He is the first IAS officer to scale Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa, in February 2023. He completed his Basic Mountaineering Course from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling and Advance Mountaineering Course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi. Currently he is Serving as Joint Commissioner Land Revenue and Secretary, State Land Board in Kerala.

Post of Pritam Dutta upgraded as Director, Skill Development

The post of Pritam Dutta has been upgraded as Director in the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. He is a 2009 batch IDAS officer.

4 bureaucratic posts for which IAS officers are eyeing at in Kerala

The four bureaucratic posts held by non-IAS officers are at the centre of discussion in the bureaucracy in Kerala. The posts include Excise Commissioner, Transport Commissioner, Director, the Institute of Management , IMG and Director, KILA. While in the first two posts, IPS officers have been appointed and in the rest two, retired IAS officers or non-IAS were posted. The unhappy IAS officers have demanded the Chief Minister to appoint IAS officers only on these posts. One senior IAS officer told Whispers In The Corridors , ‘Excise Commissioner post is IAS cadre post and Transport commissioner post is though with cadre of IPS in the last cadre review but not declared from IAS cadre. Means, the post belongs to both – IAS and IPS cadre. Moreover, IMG and KILA are cadre post but retired IAS officer and Non IAS officers are appointed here’. ‘The appointment of other officials in the IAS cadre post is against the provisions of All India Services Act 1951’, he added. One senior IPS officer told, we have contemplated the issue but decided not to initiate any step.

Civil Aviation Ministry working on multiple measures to mitigate airport congestion

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is working on multiple measures to mitigate any likelihood of airport congestion during the upcoming festive season. These measures include additional manpower deployment by CISF in two phases, Bureau of Immigration (BoI) staff reinforcement, additional X-ray machines, check-in counters, and self-baggage drop facilities. Also, the ministry is going to provide real-time updates to passengers to make airport transit seamless.

Two IPS officers shifted in Haryana

Two IPS officers have been shifted in Haryana. Varun Singla has been appointed as SP, Bhiwani, while Narendra Bijarniya will take over as SP, Nuh.

Two IAS officers get new responsibilities in Haryana

Two IAS officers have been given new responsibilities in Haryana. Accordingly, Prashant Panwar has been appointed as Special Secretary, Fisheries Department with additional responsibility of Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak. Similarly, Dhirendra Khadgata was made Special Secretary, Environment, Forests & Wildlife and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)