Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP to win in Karnataka?

BJP to win in Karnataka?

Though it is said that there is certainty of Congress coming to power this time, yet if insiders in the BJP are to be believed, come what may, BJP will return in Karnataka. Insider, however, later gave a mysterious smile.

Opponents of Gehlot and Vasundhara are master strategists?

Whatever is happening in Rajasthan is a well-planned master stroke. This is the game of those who are opposed to Ashok Gehlot and those who are against Vasundhara Raje’s becoming CM. Now, one can guess the names.

BUREAUCRACY

A 1986 batch IPS officer unlikely to be CBI Chief?

In the corridors of power, it is said that after the retirement of 1985 batch IPS officer K Jaiswal, a 1986 batch IPS officer is unlikely to become CBI chief.

Number of direct IAS and IPS officers in country!

Total number of direct IAS officers said to be in the country is about 4,000 while direct IPS officers is 3,200.

Will Sanjay Pillai be the new DGP of Chhattisgarh?

Sanjay Pillai is the seniormost IPS officer in the state after the retirement of Ashok Juneja. Incidentally, 1988 batch IPS officer Pillai is scheduled to retire on July 3. If the Government gets his name approved, he may get a 2-year fixed tenure.

Dr Kothari likely to be relieved on Monday

Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari is likely to be relieved on Monday, April 17. He is returning to the parent cadre Madhya Pradesh after the completion of Central deputation tenure. He is presently posted as JS in the Ministry of Petroleum.

Amarendu Prakash to be new Chairman, SAIL

Amarendu Prakash, Director in-charge, Bokaro Steel Plant, SAIL, has been selected for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 12, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

(We said this on Jan 31, 2023; Nov 18, 2022)

Ms Jayanthi Angayarkanni returns to parent cadre

Ms Jayanthi Angayarkanni GD, Director in the Department of Personnel & Training, has been given premature repatriation to the parent cadre on personal grounds. She is a 2008 batch IRS-IT officer.

Danesh Rana appointed IG, CRPF

Danesh Rana has been appointed as Inspector General in CRPF on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 1996 batch IPS officer of AGMUT/JK cadre.

Tenure of Prateek Mohanty as IG, CISF, extended

The deputation tenure of Prateek Mohanty working as IG, CISF, has been extended up to May 2, 2024. He is a 2000 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre.

Tenure of Prakash as Joint Secretary, MHA, extended

The tenure of Prakash as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been extended upto May 31, 2024. He is a CSS officer.

Ravi Kumar appointed as Director (PM), BRC

Ravi Kumar, GM, BHEL, has been appointed as Director (Project Management), Bridge & Roof Company (B&RC) (India) Limited. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

SK Jaiswal recommended as Judge in Chhattisgarh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Judicial Officer, as Judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.



Three advocates recommended for Judges in Uttarakhand HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of three advocates as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court. They are: Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, and Subhash Upadhyay.



VB Sharma recommended as Judge in Uttarakhand HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of Vivek Bharti Sharma, Judicial Officer, as Judge in the Uttarakhand High Court.



Seven district Judges recommended for Judges in Madhya Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of seven District Judges as Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. They are: Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Ms. Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh and Avnindra Kumar Singh.

