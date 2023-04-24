Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP likely to be soft towards JDs

PTI

BJP likely to be soft towards JDs

Experts say during the campaign for Assembly polls in Karnataka, BJP is likely to be soft towards JDs. Congress would also adopt same strategy. Both parties are keeping option open for post poll alliance.

Retail price of sugar likely to rise this year

The retail price of sugar is expected to rise due to low production of sugarcane this year. According to sources, bad weather wreaked havoc on sugarcane crops in Maharashtra resulting in a hike in the retail market. Maharashtra is the second largest sugar producer after Uttar Pradesh.

BUREAUCRACY

Quantum system is more secured and will be a game changer

After the Cabinet approval the govt will go aggressively to adopt the Quantum system. According to official information Quantum can crack the present Classical system. Most of the countries are running on Classical system. As per sources presently only 6 countries are doing work on Quantum system. Under this Quebec, a different tech, will be developed and in the next 3 years India will develop 50 Quebec. The government has sanctioned Rs 6000 crore for the National Quantum Policy which got the Cabinet's nod on Wednesday.

Srinivas Danda returns to parent cadre

Srinivas Danda, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minorities, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 1992 batch IRS-IT officer.

Indevar Pandey is also Secretary, Minority Affairs

Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

Arun Baroka gets addl charge of Fertilizers

Arun Baroka, Secretary, Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Fertilizers till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Balbir Singh returns to parent cadre

Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB,is returning to the parent cadre Madhya Pradesh. He will be posted as ADG. He is a 1996 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

M Angamuthu appointed as Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority

M Angamuthu has been appointed as Chairperson at Joint Secretary level, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Visakhapatnam. He is a 2002 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Ms Rashmi Chowdhary extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Rashmi Chowdhary working as Additional Secretary, DoPT has been extended for a period upto March 25, 2025. She is a 1989 batch IRPS officer.

Bharatula Vishwanath gets additional charge of KIOCL

Bharatula Vishwanath, CVO, NMDC, Hyderabad, has been entrusted with an additional charge of CVO, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL), Bengaluru for a period of one year. He is a 1996 batch IRSS officer.'

Many IPS officers to get districts soon in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to issue fresh posting orders of Superintendents of Police (SPs) in different districts. The transfer order was likely to be issued last week but it was withheld later. Now the government is waiting for the DPC wherein, many state service officers will be awarded IPS. Some of these officers, confident of politicians, are sure to get plum districts. In a recent transfer order, many districts got new SPs and before Assembly polls, many more may see new police heads.

Ajay Gopalrao Dhoke appointed as GM, NFDC

Ajay Gopalrao Dhoke has been appointed as General Manager at Regional Office, National Film development Corporation Limited (NFDC), New Delhi on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Krishna Kumar Jaiswal promoted to JCIT grade

Krishna Kumar Jaiswal has been promoted to the grade of Joint Commissioner of Income Tax on a regular basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Afsal Hameed posted as Assistant CGA, Office of CGA

Afsal Hameed is posted as Assistant Controller General of Accounts, PFMS Division, Office of Controller General of Accounts, New Delhi. He is a 2018 batch ICAS officer.

Works allotted to 4 AIGF level IFoS officers in MoEF&CC

Works have been allotted to four AIGF level IFoS officers in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). Shivanand S. Talawar has been posted to ROHQ, Dr. Abhishek Kumar to NTCA, Dr. Shobhita Agarwal to FPD, EAP and Dheeraj Mittal was posted to FC

SIFL marks record turnover of Rs 66 crore

The Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd (SIFL), a State government-owned public sector undertaking under the Department of Industries, has marked a record turnover of Rs 66.2 crore for the financial year 2022-23, which is 23% higher than the revenue recorded in the previous fiscal. According to SIFL managing director P. Suresh, increase in commodity prices coupled with increased cost of logistics and other inputs had a significant impact on margins this year. These measures were successfully mitigated through cost reduction and price support from customers.

MP Gov to constitute a special cell to check online gambling

The Madhya Pradesh government is going to constitute a special cell under the supervision of an officer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) level to ensure effective action against the illegal activities related to online gambling and chit fund companies. The government will also introduce a fresh Gambling act soon.

