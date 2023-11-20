Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP leader who filed defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi gets important assignment !

BJP leader who filed defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi gets important assignment !

BJP leader Purnesh Modi, who had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat has been appointed as the party's in-charge for political affairs in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu .

Political Parties come out with all guns blazing to woo dalits in UP!

As the Parliament elections are inching closer, political parties in Uttar Pradesh have come out with all guns blazing to woo downtrodden sections including the most backward classes (MBCs). The BSP having a large support base among the Dalits and the MBCs continues to be an important factor. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding conventions of scheduled castes. It has reworked its alliance with parties like the SBSP. It already has Apna Dal and Nishad Party as allies. The Congress launched the Dalit Gaurav Samvad on the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and held statewide conventions of backward classes. The Samajwadi Party has worked on the Pichhda Dalit Alpsankhyak (PDA) formula to strengthen its support base. The BSP has been holding cadre camps in different districts to consolidate its support base.

BUREAUCRACY

Alok Sharma appointed as Director, SPG

Alok Sharma, ADG, SPG, has been appointed as Director, Special Protection Group (SPG). He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

DCIT Akash Purohit resignation accepted

The resignation of Akash Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax DCIT Surat, Gujarat has been accepted.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs retiring

Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Tribal Affairs, is retiring on November 30 as his date of birth is December 1, 1963. He is a Karnataka cadre IAS officer.

Will a Lt Gen be Member CIC?

One Lt Gen (Retd) is likely to be appointed new Member of the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Will Odisha get its first woman DGP?

There are speculations in the power corridors that after the first woman Speaker in the Vidhan Sabha, Odisha is prepared to get its first woman Director General of Police (DGP). Now talk of a new DGP has begun. The names doing the rounds include a woman IPS officer B Radhika. The state has, only recently, picked up its first Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and to go by its commitment of woman empowerment, the Government may opt for B Radhika.

Global conference on Fisheries to be held in Gujarat

For the first time a global conference on Fisheries is going to be held in Gujarat’s Ahmadabad from November 22 & 23. Newly formed department of fisheries is holding such an international conference.

Ms Shefali Swaroop is also CVO, ITI

Ms Shefali Swaroop, CVO, DoT, has been entrusted with an additional charge of CVO, Indian Telephone Industries Limited (ITI), Bengaluru for a period of six months. She is a 1993 batch IRS-IT officer.

Kisan credit card is being given to fishermen

As per the govt decision fishermen are getting benefit of the Kisan credit card.

Ashok Vaswani is MD-CEP Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Ashok Vaswani as Managing Director & CEO for a period of three years. Vaswani’s term will commence on 1 January, 2024.

