Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP changes strategy for three Vidhan Sabha Elections?

After setback in Karnataka, the BJP has changed strategy for the three Vidhan Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Chhattisgarh. Let us see?

Political buzz is that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is being moved from Rail Bhawan to the North Block. Guessing game is on.

Third time lateral entry

The Centre is going to start lateral entry appointments third time. This time applications will be invited for the posts of Director /DS. As per sources, UPSC is likely to release advertisement on May 20 for these posts.

MHA letter reaches - Praveen Sood to be relieved today ?

MHA letter is believed to have reached to the Karnataka Chief Secretary for relieving DGP Praveen Sood for central deputation. 1986 batch IPS officer Sood is scheduled to take over as Director CBI on May 25. Insiders say before the installation of the new Government, Sood will be relieved.

Dr Manoj Soni takes oath as Chairman, UPSC

Dr Manoj Soni took the oath of office and secrecy as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) here on Tuesday. The oath was administered by Smita Nagaraj, seniormost Member of the Commission. Dr Soni joined the Commission as Member on 28.06.2017 and was later on appointed to perform the duties of Chairman, UPSC, on 5.4.2022. Prior to joining UPSC, Dr Soni studied Political Science with specialization in International Relation Studies and earned doctorate in “Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations” from Sardar Patel University. He served a total of three terms as Vice-Chancellor of the M.S. University of Baroda (one term) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Gujarat, for two terms. He has been the youngest-ever Vice Chancellor in independent India.

Bidyut Bihari Swain appointed Member, UPSC

Bidyut Bihari Swain has been appointed Member, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Dr Madan Mohan Oberoi quits Indian Police Service

Dr Madan Mohan Oberoi has resigned from Indian Police Service (IPS) with effect from June 6, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Suman Billa empanelled as Additional Secretary in GoI

Suman Billa has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Mrs Ravneet Kaur appointed as Chairperson, CCI

Mrs Ravneet Kaur has been appointed as Chairperson, Competition Commission of India (CCI), for a period of five years. She is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Six Judicial Officers recommended for Judge, MPHC

The MP High Court Collegium has recommended six Judicial Officers for Judge in the High Court. They are reportedly Ramkumar Choube, Registrar General; Pramod Kumar Agrawal (RV); BK Dwivedi Law Secretary; Gajendra Singh (STAT); DN Mishra (DJ), Balaghat and Rajesh Kumar Gupta DJ (Ins), Jabalpur.

Sharat Chandra joins Samsung

Sharat Chandra has joined Samsung as Director, Public Affairs. He is a former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Tenure of Saket Kumar as PS to Home Minister extended

The deputation tenure of Saket Kumar, Private Secretary to Amit Shah, Home Minister, has been extended for a period of two years up to August 16, 2025. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Counsellor required at WTC, Geneva

The govt has invited application for the post of Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India at World Trade Center, Geneva, for a period of three years. Interested Director /DS level officers can apply till June 2, 2023. Details can be had from the department of Commerce's website.

Justice Prashant Kumar recommended as Judge of Supreme Court

Justice Prashant Kumar, Chief Justice, Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been recommended for the elevation as Judge of Supreme Court of India.

KV Viswanathan recommended as Judge of Supreme Court

KV Viswanathan, Senior Advocate, has been recommended for the elevation as Judge of Supreme Court of India.

MP IFS AK Upadhyaya appointed IEM of RINL & TG Bank

Anil Kumar Upadhyaya, former IFoS officer of MP and Addl. PCCF, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of RINL & TG Bank.

