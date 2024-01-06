Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP and Lok Sabha polls

BJP and Lok Sabha polls

BJP is the only political party which has started preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.The Party cadre is being mobilized for the elections.

Is Jaivardhan Singh real hero in MP Congress?

In the recently held Vidhan Sabha elections Jaivardhan Singh son of veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh has really emerged as a hero in the MP Congress party. Reason is in his constituency Raghogarh in Guna district all the top guns of BJP including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders campaigned against Jaivardhan Singh simply because he happens to be son of Digvijay Singh, Top BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia campaigned four days and the then CM Shivraj Singh visited three time to see the victory of the BJP candidate. Incidentally, no Congress leader including his father Digvijay Singh and PCC Chief Kamal Nath visited Raghogarh to campaign for Jaivardhan Singh.

BUREAUCRACY

186 IPS officers in country to retire in 2024

A total of 186 officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of various cadres and batches are due to retire in 2024.

Rashmi Shukla appointed as DGP, Maharashtra

Rashmi Shukla has been appointed as Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. She is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Indevar Pandey is Secretary, Minority Affairs for a while

Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs till January 12, 2024. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

Shaikh Shamsher Alam quits Indian Revenue Service

Shaikh Shamsher Alam, CIT, Mumbai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Why are some DGs reportedly nervous?

This time DGs and IGs conference will start in Jaipur. Some DGs were reportedly seen working in their office late evening to complete the job. Sources said that in the conference PM ask reply of every DG the task given to him. Even if some DGs presented any new scheme, the PM wanted progress. Sources said that this is the reason some DGs were nervous to complete the paperwork

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Trapathi joins as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM, has taken over the charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, VAdm Dinesh K Tripathi served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Sanjay Singh takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief

Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, AVSM, NM has taken over the charge as the Flag Officer Commanding–in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command (WNC) from Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at INS Shikra. Prior to taking over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the WNC, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Ms Justice MK Kazmi recommended as Permanent Judge of J&K, Ladakh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Ms Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Additional Judge, for appointment as Permanent Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

