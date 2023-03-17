Babus, mantris & buzz: Bihar a tough nut for BJP to crack

PTI

Bihar a tough nut for BJP to crack

Though a big majority in Bihar is Hindu, it is not influenced by the BJP’s Hindutva. Hindu majority of Bihar still owes ‘Samajwad’ (Social) and secular allegiance.

Both Temples to be opened in 2024

- Two famous Temples - Ram temple in Ayodhya and the temple of democracy - new Parliament building in Delhi - are likely to be open in 2024. The general elections are also scheduled in 2024.

BUREAUCRACY

What insiders say about the new CBI Chief?

After the judgment of Election Commissioner in the ECI, insiders now rule out the possibility of further extension to present CBI Chief without the consent of the CJI. Now, the Government is supposed to give fresh panel of names for the post.

Employees appointed after 2004 covered under NPS

The Central Government civil employees, who have been appointed to the post and vacancy on or after January 1, 2004, are covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

Will a Tamil officer become Tamil Nadu CS?

Insiders have a feeling that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin will appoint only a Tamil IAS officer as Chief Secretary on July 1. One can wait and watch. Names of SK Prabhakar, SK Krishnan and N Muruganandam are being discussed in the corridors of power.

Deepak Mohanty is new Chairman PFRDA

Deepak Mohanty has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA).

Dr MD Patra re-appointed Director, NABARD

Dr. MD Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been re-appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for a period of three years.

Upgrading posting period of Pramod Kumar Pathak as Spl Secretary extended

The upgrading posting period of Pramod Kumar Pathak from Joint Secretary to Special Secretary in the rank of Secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH has been extended upto June 30, 2023. He is a 1986 batch IFoS officer.

Downgrading posting period of Saurabh Kumar Tiwari as Joint Secretary extended

The downgrading posting period of Saurabh Kumar Tiwari from Additional Secretary to Joint Secretary in the Direct Benefit Transfer Mission, Cabinet Secretariat, has been extended up to December 10, 2023. He is a 1993 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Upgrading posting period of Rajinder Kashyap as Addl Secretary extended

The upgrading posting period of Rajinder Kumar Kashyap from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, has been extended up to December 31, 2023. He is a 1989 batch IPoS officer.

Upgrading posting period of Ms Ruchika Chaudhary as Addl Secretary extended

The upgrading posting period of Ms Ruchika Chaudhary from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Steel has been extended upto March 25, 2024. She is a 1990 batch IRS-IT officer.

Upgrading posting period of Sandip Pradhan as Addl Secretary extended

The upgrading posting period of Sandip Pradhan as DG, Sports Authority of India, from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary, has been extended up to March 24, 2024. He is a 1990 batch IRS-IT officer.

Upgrading posting period of Praveen Vashista as Addl Secretary extended

The upgrading posting period of Praveen Vashista from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary in the Department of Home has been extended up to January 14, 2024. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

