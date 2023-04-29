Babus, mantris & buzz: Biggest ever delegation attended finance meetings

Biggest ever delegation attended finance meetings

India sent more than 30 officials to attend meetings related to financial matters in Washington DC. This was the biggest ever delegation the Finance Minister sent. Only one Secretary, DEA, attended the meetings.

DA/DR ratio likely to increase to 45%

The current Dearness Allowance (DA)/ Dearness Relief (DR) ratio is expected to increase from 42% to 45% for the central employees and pensioners by July 2023.

Times– Navbharat to gain in TRP ?

It is believed because of coverage in recent times, Times–Navbharat is expected to gain with number 2 or 3 position in the TRP.

BUREAUCRACY

13 IPS officers retiring in April

As many as 13 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in April 2023. They are: Sanjay Srivastava and MD Jani of Gujarat cadre; PS Sandhu of Karnataka; Balbir Singh of Madhya Pradesh; Vinay M Kargaonkar, MR Ghurye of Maharashtra; Etssimongo Ngullie of Nagaland; Santosh Kumar Upadhayay of Odisha; Saurabh Srivastava and Bhanwar Singh Nathawat of Rajasthan; PK Kandaswamy of Tamil Nadu; Anil Kumar Agarwal of Uttar Pradesh and OG Pal of West Bengal.

Lakshmi Raman appointed Addl. Member (Planning), Railway Board

Lakshmi Raman has been appointed Additional Member (Planning), Railway Board, New Delhi. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

PK Garg appointed Secretary, Railway Board

Pradeep Kumar Garg has been appointed Secretary, Railway Board, New Delhi. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

M Amarendra appointed GM, RWF

M Amarendra has been appointed General Manager (GM), Rail Wheel Factory (RWF), Yelahanka, Bengaluru. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

DB Dash appointed GM, CLW

Debi Prasad Dash has been appointed General Manager (GM), Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Chittaranjan. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

AP Dwivedi appointed GM, Eastern Railway

Amar Prakash Dwivedi has been appointed General Manager (GM), Eastern Railway, Kolkata. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

AK Rana appointed DG, RDSO

Ajay Kumar Rana has been appointed Director General (DG), Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Satendra Kumar appointed SP, BPR&D

Satendra Kumar has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Meenakshi Katyayan appointed SP, BPR&D

Dr Meenakshi Katyayan has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis for a period of five years. Meenakshi is a 2014 batch IPS officer of cadre.

Ms Sujata Singh inducted as SP, NIA

Ms Sujata Singh has been inducted as Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), on deputation basis for a period of five years. She is a 2012 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Anoop Khinchi appointed as Director, Defence

Anoop Khinchi has been appointed as Director in the Department of Defence. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

GoI likely to fill vacancy of Member (Admn), NHAI, through CSS

The Government of India (GoI) is expected to fill the vacancy of Member (Administration), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), through Central Staffing Scheme (CSS).

Mangapathy Vivekanandan quits Indian Revenue Service

Mangapathy Vivekanandan, JCIT, Chennai, has resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Bids received for IDBI disinvestment

The government has received the bids related to the disinvestment of IDBI Bank. It is said that disinvestment could take place by December this year.

Naveen Kumar Jain returns to parent cadre

Naveen Kumar Jain, Combined CVO for Military Engineer Services (MES) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Delhi, has been given premature repatriation to enable him to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 1992 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Tenure of Vivek Banzal as Director, BSNL, ending

The tenure of Vivek Banzal as Director (Consumer Fixed Access), BSNL is coming to an end in October this year. He is expected to get an extension.

Kamal Jain in race for CMD, CONCOR

Kamal Jain, ED, CONCOR, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)