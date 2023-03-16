Babus, mantris & buzz: Babulal is new Pracharak for Jaipur in RSS

PTI

Babulal is new Pracharak for Jaipur in RSS

Babulal has been nominated as Jaipur Prant Pracharak in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Shailendra is new Pracharak for Uttarakhand in RSS

Babulal has been nominated as Uttarakhand Prant Pracharak in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Umesh is new Pracharak for South Bihar in RSS

Umesh has been nominated as South Bihar Prant Pracharak in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ashish is new Sah Prant Pracharak in RSS

Ashish has been nominated as Sah Prant Pracharak in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Surjit is new Gouraksh Prant Sah Pracharak in RSS

Ashish has been nominated as Gouraksh Prant Sah Prant Pracharak in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Brijkant is new Prant Pracharak, Mahakaushal in RSS

Brijkant has been nominated as Prant Pracharak, Mahakaushal in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Shashank Bhatiya is new Prant Sanghchalak, Brijprant in RSS

Shashank Bhatiya has been nominated as Prant Sanghchalak, Brijprant in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chandrashekhar is new Sah Prant Pracharak in RSS

Chandrashekhar has been nominated as Sah Prant Pracharak, Uttarakhand in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Sanjay is new Sah Prant Pracharak, Awadh in RSS

Sanjay has been nominated as Sah Prant Pracharak, Awadh in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BUREAUCRACY

Will Jaiswal get extension ?

In the corridors of power buzz is that present CBI Chief S K Jaiswal is getting an extension in May. Will 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre Jaiswal get extension ?

Will Siddharth Mohanty continue as LIC Chairman till 2024 ?

North Block whispers have it that Interim Chairman of the LIC Siddharth Mohanty may continue as Chairman till 2024. One can wait and watch when Mohanty retires on June 30. The government may also hire a professionals outside of LIC like SEBI Chief Madhuri Buch as its CEO while the position of Chairman would be removed.

Will Two women IRS (IT) be Members of CBDT ?

Latest buzz is that two 1987 batch women IRS (IT) officers are being appointed new Members of the CBDT in a week or two .

Will the new DGP of UP be choice of Modi and Shah ?

Indication is in view of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 new DGP of UP on April 1 will be the choice of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Similar appointment of the Chief Secretary D S Mishra had been made.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff retiring this month

The Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Satishkumar Namdeo Ghormade is scheduled to retire this month.

Siddhartha Mohanty appointed LIC interim chairman

Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has been appointed as interim chairman of the company for three months starting March 14.



Tablesh Pandey to take over as MD, LIC

Tablesh Pandey, Executive Director, LIC of India, Central Office, Mumbai, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India, with effect from April 1, 2023. He will succeed BC Patnaik .



M Jagannath appointed MD, LIC

M Jagannath, Zonal Manager (In-Charge), South Central Zone, Hyderabad, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India. He replaces Raj Kumar.

RS to cut staff ?

If sources are to be believed Rajya Sabha is reportedly going to cut staff strength. It is said that about 60 per cent of staff facing removal threat. Most of them are 55+staff.

Ravi Singh appointed as PS to Piyush Goyal

Ravi Singh has been appointed as Private Secretary to Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles. He is a 2013 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Rahul Yadav appointed as Deputy Secretary, S&T

Rahul Yadav has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Science & Technology. He is a 2011 batch IOFS officer.

Pawan Yadav appointed as Deputy Secretary, Elect & IT

Pawan Yadav has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. He is a 2014 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Subrato Ghosh selected as Director (Pers), GRSE

Subrato Ghosh, CGM, GRSE, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 14, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Mohanty gets addidional charge of MD HURL

Dr S P Mohanty CMD BVFCL has taken over as the Additional Charge of Managing Director HURL.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)