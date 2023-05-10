Babus, mantris & buzz: B Bommai not to be CM?

B Bommai not to be CM?

It is widely believed that in the event of BJP returning to power B Bommai will not be BJP Chief Minister.

Who will be BJP CM in Karnataka?

In case the BJP comes to power again a new face and not present CM Bommai will become Chief Minister. Names of present Karnataka Industries Minister Dr Murugesh Nirani and MLA Basangouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi are already doing the round.

BUREAUCRACY

Director, ED to demit office in November

During ongoing hearing, the Centre on Monday informed the SC that SK Mishra, Director, ED would demit office in November this year

CBIC strength is full

After a long gap there is no vacancy in CBIC. Presently, the Board has One Chairman and 6 Members.

Curiosity over appointment of Members CBDT

Now the appointment of Members in the CBDT is a talk in the corridors of power. Appointments are awaited for the last few months.

Three officers quit Indian Revenue Service-IT

Yogesh R Raval, JCIT , Gandhinagar, Dileep Kumar, Ahmedabad and K Marimuthu , DCIT, Chennai, have resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Will IOC Chairman get extension?

Though interview for the new Indian Oil Corporation Chairman is scheduled shortly. Insiders, however, do not rule out the possibility of extension to present IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya .

Mrs Parminder Chopra selected as CMD, PFC

Mrs Parminder Chopra, Director (Fin), PFC, has been selected for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 8, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

(We said this on July 4 & Dec 19, 2022)

R M Bhadang in race for CMD, KRCL

R M Bhadang, Director (Finance), KRCL, appears to be a board level contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

For Kerala DGP post, Padmakumar and Darvesh Sahib ahead in the race

As Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant is retiring on June 30, steps have been taken to find his successor. The highly placed sources confirmed that a panel of officers has been sent to the Union Government. ADGP SK Padmakumar and Shaikh Darvesh Sahib are said to be ahead in the race. Kumar is posted in police headquarters and has a tenure till April 2025. Shaikh Darvesh Sahib is ADGP, Crime Branch and is due to retire in July 2024. Although Harinath Mishra in Intelligence Bureau has service till July 2025 and Ravada Chandrasekhar till July 2026, it is learnt that both of them informed the government last time not to consider them for the DGP post

Dr Sadhna Parashar is acting Chief NTA

DR Sadhna parashar senior Director NTA has been given temporary charge till further orders.She was earlier Director with CBSE . The post was earlier held by Vineet Joshi now Chief Secretary of Manipur.

Tenure of Sanjoy Bhattacharya as CMD, Andrew Yule ending in Aug

The tenure of Sanjoy Bhattacharya as Chairman and Managing Director, Andrew Yule & Co Ltd is coming to an end in August, 2023. The Government of India is yet to find his successor.

Jayanta Kumar Khamari appointed as CVO, SECL

Jayanta Kumar Khamari has been appointed as CVO, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur. He is a 2008 batch IRSE (Civil).

P V Rajasekhar promoted as Additional Surveyor General

P V Rajasekhar has been promoted to the grade of Additional Surveyor General (Civil Stream) in Survey of India for the panel year 2022.

Six Scientists promoted as 'Distinguished Scientist'

Six Scientists have been promoted to the grade of 'Distinguished Scientist'.

11 IDAS officers promoted to SAG

As many as 11 officers of Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) have been promoted to the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG).

Ms Suparna Pal appointed as Technology Adviser, Embassy, Paris

Ms Suparna Pal has been appointed as Technology Adviser/Counsellor (Defence Technology) in the Embassy of India, Paris (France).

Ms Aswathi appointed as Deputy Director, LBSNAA

Ms Aswathi S has been appointed as Deputy Director in the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. She is a 2013 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Bagadi Gautham appointed as Deputy Director, LBSNAA

Bagadi Gautham has been appointed as Deputy Director at Director level in the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. He is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Shailendra Uttam appointed as Director, SSC

Shailendra Uttam has been appointed as Director in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kolkata. He is a 2006 batch IOFS officer.

Ms Shruti Singhal appointed as Deputy Secretary, National Recruitment Agency

Ms Shruti Singhal has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the National Recruitment Agency (HQ), Delhi. She is a 2011 batch IRAS officer.

Rakesh Goyal appointed IEM of Earth Sciences

Rakesh Goyal, former IRSE officer and ex-Addl. Member, Railway Board, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Raj Kumar Singh appointed IEM of IREDA

Raj Kumar Singh, former IDAS officer and ex-Member, Customs, Excise and Service Tax,, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of IREDA.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy transferred as Judge, Patna HC

Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy, Judge, Telangana High Court, has been transferred and appointed as Judge of Patna High Court.

Ms Justice VM Velumani transferred as Judge, Calcutta HC

Ms. Justice VM Velumani, Judge, Madras High Court, has been transferred and appointed as Judge of Calcutta High Court.

16 IES officers granted NFU to HAG

As many as 16 officers of Indian Economic Service (IES) have been granted Non-Functional Upgradation to HAG, Additional Secretary level. The officers are: Kuntal Sensarma, Ms Indrani Kaushal, Ms Manisha Sensarma, Ms Preeti Nath, Ms Anu P Mathai, Anupam Mishra, Amit Ray, Agrim Kaushal, Saikat Sarkar, Ms Rajashree Ray, Hara Kumar Hajong, Dr Kamkhenthang Guite, Ms Sudha Keshari, Samir Kumar, Yashvir Singh and Lalit Kumar Chandel.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)