Babus, mantris & buzz: Astrologers say rulers to be more brutal?

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Deputy Governor in RBI?

Who will succeed M K Jain as Deputy Governor on July 1? Tie is said to be between Srinivasan Vardrajan presently Non-Executive Chairman, Union Bank and Swaminathan Janakiraman MD, State Bank of India.

Tenure of Mohanty as Member SEBI to end in June

Tenure of Whole Time Member Santosh Kumar Mohanty who is an IRS officer of 1991 Batch is coming to an end on June 24, 2023. Will he get an extension or a new Member will be appointed picture is not clear.

CBDT to run with only two Members from June 1

After the retirement of Anuja Sarangi on May 31, the CBDT will be run by only two Members, Pragya Sahay Saksena and Ms. Subashree Anantkrishnan. There will be four vacancies of Member.

Now no IPS changes in Madhya Pradesh?

Now no IPS changes are expected in Madhya Pradesh till Vidhan Sabha elections in November. Major transfers have already taken place.

Will Rizvi return to UP?

Safi Ehsan Rizvi, Special Director, IB, is likely to return to the parent cadre Uttar Pradesh. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

ADG level officer to be new SPG Chief?

An ADG level IPS officer is likely to be appointed new Special Protection Group (SPG) Chief. Present SPG Chief Arun Sinha is scheduled to retire on May 31.

MIB issues order of relieving transferred officers

The Ministry of Information &Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an order which says those IIS officers who have been transferred /posted on April 13, 2013, and yet to be relieved by their heads, stand relieved w.e.f June 1, 2023.

MP cadre IFS officer in race for CEO, Central Silk Board

An officer of Indian Forest Service (IFS), Madhya Pradesh cadre has joined the race for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Central Silk Board. The post was earlier held by RR Okhandier, an IFS of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He was 1987 batch officer. After his retirement, the post is lying vacant. The process to fill the post has been set rolling.

12 CCIT/DGIT level officers assigned additional charge

As many as 12 Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) and DGIT level officers in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have been assigned additional charge. Rameshwar Singh will handle additional charge of CCIT, Delhi-9; Devinder Singh Chaudhary of CCIT (TDS), Delhi; Pankaj Kumar Mishra of DGIT (L&R), Delhi; Rameshwar Singh of Member-1, Interim Board for Settlement-II, Delhi; Preeti Garg of CCIT, Bengaluru-1; Shyama S Bansia of CCIT, Bengaluru-2; Satish Sharma of CCIT-1, Mumbai; Rahul Karna of CCIT, Thane; Seema Raj of CCIT, Coimbatore; Sanjeev Sharma of CCIT Central-1 & 2, Delhi and Ganpati Bhat will hold additional charge of DGIT (INV.), Kochi.

3 Pr CCIT level officers assigned additional charge

Three Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr CCIT) level officers in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have been assigned additional charge. Rajat Bansal gets additional charge of CCIT (International Taxation), Delhi, while G V Hemlatha Devi will also handle charge of CCIT, Thiruvananthapuram and Ravi Agarwal will concurrently handle charge of DGIT (INV.), Delhi.

Four officers in grade of Pr CCIT/ Pr DGIT transferred

Four officers in the grade of Pr Chief Commissioner of Income Tax/Pr DG of Income Tax have been transferred and assigned new postings. Archana Choudhary has been posted as Pr DGIT (Administration & TPS), Delhi, while Rajat Bansal was shifted as Pr CCIT (International Taxation), Delhi and H B S Gill will take over as Pr CCIT, Gujarat, Ahmedabad. Besides, Mohanish Verma is now Pr CCIT (Exemptions), Delhi.

9 officers in grade of Pr CCIT/ Pr DGIT get new postings on promotion

On promotion, nine officers in the grade of Pr Chief Commissioner of Income Tax/Pr. DG of Income Tax have been transferred and assigned new postings. Reena Jha Tripathi has been posted as Pr CCIT, (UP East), Lucknow; Sunita Bainsla as Pr DGIT (I & CI), Delhi; Prashant Bhushan as Pr CCIT, Rajasthan, Jaipur; Mitali Madhusmita as Pr CCIT, AP & Telangana, Hyderabad; Amrapalli Das as Pr CCIT, NWR, Chandigarh; Sanjai Kumar Verma as Pr CCIT, TN & Puducherry, Chennai; Mora Bhupal Reddy as Pr CCIT, Odisha, Bhubaneshwar; Yashwant U Chavan as Pr CCIT (NFAC), Delhi and Ravi Agarwal was posted as Pr CCIT, Delhi on promotion.

Figure of cheetahs in Kuno likely to increase

The figure of cheetahs in Palpur Kuno is likely to increase, although the senior officials are quiet on the issue. According to the sources, a couple of female cheetahs are pregnant. While talking to the Whispers in the Corridors, the Field Director of Palpur Kuno National Park Uttam Kumar Sharma told it is not possible to ascertain at this junction, whether female cheetahs are pregnant or not. It is learnt that to solve the problem of manpower shortage, more daily wage employees are recruited.

Why appointment of CMD, MDSL delayed?

A vacancy of Chairman & Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), arose on February 1, 2023. The Government of India is yet to advertise the post to fill the vacancy.

Pankaj Tyagi likely to return to parent cadre this year

The central deputation tenure of Pankaj Tyagi working as Director, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare is coming to an end on October 20, 2023. Tyagi, who belongs to a 1998 batch CWES officer, is on central deputation since October 2016.

K L Dhingra appointed IEM of MECL & MEL

K L Dhingra, Former CMD, HUDCO, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of MECL & MEL.

V K Jayaswal appointed IEM of M/o FPI & RailTel

Vinit Kumar Jayaswal, former CES and ex-DG, CPWD has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of M/o FPI & RailTel.

Four Chief Conservators of Forest of AGMUT cadre transferred

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate has transferred four senior Indian Forest Service officers. According to the order, Debendra Dalai, 1999 batch, has been shifted from Chandigarh to Arunachal Pradesh, TC Nautiyal, 2002 batch, has been shifted from Delhi to Chandigarh, Samuel Changkija, 2003 batch has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh and Sajjad Hussain , 2008 batch, will stay in Ladakh in supersession of the previous order of his transfer.

Three Conservators of Forest, AGMUT cadre shifted

The Government has issued fresh posting orders of three Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of Conservator of Forest (CF) rank. All officers belong to AGMUT cadre. According to the order, Ravi Horo, 1996 batch has been shifted from Arunachal Pradesh to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Vineet Kumar, 2006 batch, has been retained in Arunachal Pradesh in supersession of the previous order and Saurabh Sharma, 2009 batch has been posted in Delhi. Sharma was on deputation to NTRO.

Four IFoS officers posted on completion of deputation

Four Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers who have joined the AGMUT Cadre after completing their deputation have been transferred. Accordingly, Umakant, APCCF, has been posted to Goa, while N C Saravanan and Arti Chaudhary, both CCF, were shifted to Mizoram and P Viswakannan, CCF, has been posted to NCT of Delhi.

4 IFoS officers in grade of DCF in AGMUT cadre shifted

Four IFoS officers in the grade of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in AGMUT cadre have been shifted. Accordingly, Navneet Kumar Srivastava has been shifted to Chandigarh; Aditya Madanpotra to Goa; Suraj Singh to A&N Islands and Rushal Garg was posted to Chandigarh.

100 officers shifted at Principal Commissioner/Commissioner level

As many as 100 officers in the grade of Principal Commissioner/Commissioner of Indirect Taxes and Customs have been shifted and given the new postings.

Justice AG Masih appointed Chief Justice, Rajasthan HC

Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.



Justice Rao appointed Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh HC

Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.



Justice Bhatti appointed Chief Justice, Kerala HC

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Judge, Kerala High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.



Justice RD Dhanuja appointed Chief Justice, Bombay HC

Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka, Judge, Bombay High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of that High Court.



Justice SV Gangapurwala appointed Chief Justice, Madras HC

Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, Judge, Bombay High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

