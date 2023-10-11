Babus, mantris & buzz: Are politicians keen for Governorship of Bihar and Jharkhand?

Are politicians keen for Governorship of Bihar and Jharkhand?

Politicians these days want to become Governor of either Bihar or Jharkhand. They say if they get the chance one is sure to become President of India.

Over Half a dozen CM candidate of BJP in MP !

Atleast seven candidates have emerged in BJP for the Chief Ministership in Madhya Pradesh .They are said to be Mssrs Shivraj Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, V D Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gopal Bhargava and Rakesh Singh.

BUREAUCRACY

Empanelment of 1995 batch IAS and also review on cards ?

Empanelment of 1995 batch IPS to the rank of ADG in the Government of India is now expected this month end. Review of 1993 and 1994 batch is also going to take place at the same time.

Das likely to join AICTC

Raghab Das's name is doing the round for AICTC, under the Ministry of Education. He is a Rajya Sabha service officer.

IRCTC to get full-time CMD after three years

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will be getting a full time Chairman-cum-Managing Director in Sanjay Kumar Jain. A vacancy arose on February 1, 2021 with the expiring term of incumbent M P Mall. Jain, who belongs to a 1989 batch IRTS officer, is expected to get appointment order after three months.

Senior bureaucrat shifted at PMO’s behest in Odisha ?

A senior bureaucrat in the Odisha Government is reported to have been transferred soon after the Prime Minister Office (PMO) took up the derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister with the State Government. The officer is said to be given a downgrading posting in the state.

Rajesh Nirvan to return to Rajasthan

ADG BSF Rajesh Nirvan is returning to the parent Rajasthan cadre this month end after completion of central deputation tenure. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

Anand Kumar Mishra returns to parent cadre

Anand Kumar Mishra, Director, GeM, SPV, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on administrative ground. He is a 1999 batch IDSE officer.

No suitable candidate found for CMD, IRFC

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) failed to find a suitable candidate for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) at a selection meeting held on October 9, 2023. The Board recommended the concerned Ministry to choose an alternative method of selection, including Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

Ms Shweta Kumar appointed as Director, EF&CC

Ms Shweta Kumar has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change. She is a 2008 batch IES officer.

UP to change Revenue Board's set up

The heavy weight set up of UP Revenue Board will be changed. Some new posts will be created. More than 100 new posts will be created in cadre. If the proposal approved promotion chances of cadre staff will also increase.

We bring you gleanings, leanings and learnings from the departments of bureacracy, politics, public enterprises and the corporate world.