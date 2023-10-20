Babus, mantris & buzz: Are NRIs keen to return to India?

Only Yogi in UP for next ten years!

Informal survey shows that the people of Uttar Pradesh want only Yogi Raj in the State for next ten years. Reasons are clear: law and order, fair administration, transparent transfer and posting, full control over ministers, minimum corruption and no work beyond the rules.

Are NRIs keen to return to India?

There is a talk these days that many NRIs in key countries are now keen to return to India. There should be some reason?

BUREAUCRACY

Will D C Jain get extension in CBI?

If sources are to be believed that D C Jain, Special Director, CBI may get extension in service till July 31, 2024. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Ajay Bhatnagar to move as DG CISF?

Ajay Bhatnagar, Special Director in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is likely to move as Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Virendra Kumar Adhana empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Virendra Kumar Adhana has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1998 batch officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Service.

Prem Prakash empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Prem Prakash has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1998 batch officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Service.

Anjan Kumar Mishra empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Anjan Kumar Mishra has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1998 batch officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Service.

Dr Sumit Seth accredited Ambassador to Costa Rica

Dr Sumit Seth, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Costa Rica with residence in Panama. He is a 2005 batch IFS officer.

Pranjal Changmai is new MD, BCPL

Pranjal Changmai, GM, BCPL, has recently assumed the charge as Managing Director, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL).

Additional installment of DA & DR released

An additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners has been released with effect from July 1, 2023 representing an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 42% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,857 crore per annum. This will benefit about 48.67 lakh Central Government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

(We said this on Oct 17, 2023)

Ms Rasika Chaube re-employed as Financial Advisor, Defence Services

Ms Rasika Chaube has been re-employed as Financial Adviser (Defence Services) in the Ministry of Defence on contract basis for a period of five months with effect from November 1, 2023. She is a 1986 batch IDAS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)