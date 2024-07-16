Babus, mantris & buzz: Amit Shah continues as most powerful Minister

Amit Shah continues as most powerful Minister!

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, a Modi’s trusted confidant, continues to be the most powerful Minister even in this regime. Shah is also reportedly functioning as the de- facto BJP president.

Except Gandhi, alliance are not against Ambani

Many important INDIA Alliance partners participated in the marriage of Anant and Radhika Ambani. Even Mamta Banerjee ,Akhilesh and Lalu with family graced the occasion. Now it is clear that only Gandhi family is against, others are not Ambani.

BUREAUCRACY

Tanmaya Lal appointed as Secretary West

Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador, Embassy of India, Stockholm, has been appointed as Secretary West. He is a 1991 batch IFS officer.

Arun Kuamr Chatterjee appointed as Secretary, CPV & OIA

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Ambassador, Embassy of India, Kyrgyzstan, has been appointed as Secretary, CPV & OIA. He is a 1992 batch IFS officer.

Prannoy Sharma appointed as Senior Seconded Expert, UPU, Berne

Prannoy Sharma has been appointed as Senior Seconded Expert/Adviser at P-5 level with Universal Postal Union (UPU), Berne, Switzerland. He is a 1998 batch IPoS officer.

Subhash Gupta appointed Ambassador to Suriname

Subhash Prasad Gupta, presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Hanoi, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname. He is a 2006 batch IFS officer.

Narain S N appointed as PS to Suresh Gopi

Narain S N has been appointed as Private Secretary to Suresh Gopi, MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism. He is a 2011 batch IRTS officer.

Ms Jagriti Rohit Singla appointed as PS to Mrs Nimuben Jayantbhai Bambhaniya

Ms Jagriti Rohit Singla has been appointed as Private Secretary to Mrs Nimuben Jayantbhai Bambhaniya, MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He is a 2006 batch IRTS officer.

Tenure of Rahul Kumar Sachan extended

The central deputation tenure of Rahul Kumar Sachan working as Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission, has been extended for a period of three months beyond July 2, 2024. He is a 1997 batch ITS officer.

ICD of R K Teja Mylavarapu to AP approved

Inter cadre deputation (ICD) of R K Teja Mylavarapu from Kerala cadre to Andhra Pradesh for a period of three years has been approved. He is a 2015 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Venugopal Patnaik posted as CGM, SBI, Internal Audit Dept

Venugopal K Patnaik has been posted as Chief General Manager (Internal Audit-I) Internal Audit Department, State Bank of India (SBI), Corporate Centre, Hyderabad.

ED Joint Directors get new posting

As many as 11 officers in the grade of Joint Director of Enforcement (JDE) have been shifted. Nine of them have been shifted on promotion. Among them T Bhattacharjee has been shifted to Bhubaneshwar Zonal Office; Vikas C Mehta to HQRs, Adjudication-I; S K Mishra to HQRs, SOD; A S Mohd Nainar to Raipur Zonal Office; Sujit Sadhak to Chennai Zonal Office-II; Swapan Bose to Guwahati Zonal Office-II; Anshu Choudhary to HQRs, Sys & Trg; Aslam Hamid Khan to Bhopal Zonal Office and Rajiv Saxena has been shifted to HQRs, Adjudication-2 on promotion. Besides, Madhur D Singh was transferred to HQRs, Intelligence and Rama Gopala Reddy K to Mumbai Zonal Office-II.

