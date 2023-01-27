Babus, mantris & buzz: AIADMK to join Modi Cabinet?

PTI

AIADMK to join Modi Cabinet?

PM Narendra Modi is likely to give representation to the AIADMK in the next reshuffle of the cabinet.

Present political scenario in Tripura

Growing signs of isolation in Tripura, the ruling BJP could be staring at the parting of ways by one of its key allies in the poll-bound state, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).In a closed-door meeting between IPFT chief Prem Kumar Reang and another influential tribal faction chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma of the TIPRA Motha in Guwahati recently, the two sides decided to fight the February 16 Assembly polls together. In the 60-member Assembly, one-third of seats fall in tribal areas. In 2018, the IPFT allied with BJP even as the opposition – the Congress and the Left – stood divided. This time, not only the tribal parties demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ have come closer but also Congress and CPM have allied, severely obstructing the BJP’s attempt to return to power. BJP will try its best but Tripurs Motha will be the deciding factor. BJP will be around 25 to 26. Motha 14 to 16. CPM 22 to 25 and Congress 5 to 6. The new CM is better than previous so he has gained a bit. If Manik Sarkar retires and Jitendra Chaudhury a Tribal is declared as face, Motha will support CPM.

BUREAUCRACY

Raj Kumar is new Chief Secretary of Gujarat

Raj Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Gujarat. 1987 batch IAS officer Raj Kumar would succeed Pankaj Kumar who is retiring on Jan 31.

(We said this on April 18 and Dec 22, 2022)

Appointment of new Gujarat DGP in a day or two

Appointment of new DGP of Gujarat is expected in a day or two.

13 DG rank officers in Punjab

In Punjab the total number of DG rank IPS officers has now risen to 13.

Piyush Anand is ADG North CISF

Piyush Anand will now be ADG North in the CISF. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Vivek Chandrakhant Tongaonkar selected as Director (Fin), MRPL

Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar, ED, ONGC, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on January 25, 2023. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Arun Kumar Singh is now CEO ONGC also

Arun Kumar Singh chairman of India's largest oil and gas producer ONGC will also be now CEO of the Company.

SC Collegium recommends Justice Jaswant Singh as CJ of Tripura HC

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of Orissa High Court judge Justice Jaswant Singh as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Major IPS reshuffle in Telengana

Major reshuffle of IPS in Telangana. 51 IPS officers transferred, some of them who were awaiting a posting are given a posting. Another 40 admin, non-cadre officers transferred/given postings- total 91 officers transferred/given postings.

Old habits die hard

This saying now a days is quite popular in the Delhi Police. It is said that some retired IPS officers are reportedly forcing various SHOs for their personal work. Sources said that these retired officers still think themselves boss.



NDMA to appoint Joint Advisor Mitigation Project on deputation

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs seeks to fill up the post of Joint Advisor (Mitigation Project) on deputation.

Applications for Chairman, Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board invited

The Department of Agriculture Research & Education has invited applications for the post of the Chairman, Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board till February 10, 2023.

28 Persons awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak

As many as 28 Persons have been awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India on the eve of Republic Day. The awardees are: Tsering Dorjee Goiba, Arunachal Pradesh; Ghanshyambhai Prabhatbhai Tadvi, Gujarat; Gaurav Jaswal, Himachal Pradesh; Master Adhin Prince, Kerala; Babeesh B, Kerala; Subod Lal C, Kerala Police;Master Muhaimin P K, Kerala; Master Muhammed Shamil, , Kerala; Brajesh Kumar Sahu, Madhya Pradesh; Mahesh Shankar Chormale, Maharashtra; Sayyad Babu Shaikh, Maharashtra; Miss Ridondor Lyngdoh, Meghalaya; Anthony Lalhruaizela (Posthumous), Mizoram; Master Lalramliana, Mizoram; R Khawlliana, Mizoram; Sonu Kumar, Ministry of Defence; T Anantha Kumar, Ministry of Defence; Karambir Singh, Border Security Force; M Umasankar, Border Security Force; Balbir Singh, Border Security Force; Darpan Kishore, Border Security Force; Dr. Himanshu Saini, Border Security Force; Vinod Kumar, Border Security Force; Jakir Husain, Indo-Tibetan Border Police; Shailendra Singh Negi, Indo-Tibetan Border Police; Surender Kumar, Ministry of Railways; Jaipal Singh, Ministry of Railways and Bhuda Ram Saini, Ministry of Railways.

8 Persons awarded Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

As many as eight persons have been awarded Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India on the eve of Republic Day. The awardees are: Master Muhammad Sufiyan, Kerala; Master Neeraj K. Nithyanand, Kerala; Master Athul Bineesh, Kerala; Mrs Kiran Baiga, Madhya Pradesh; Raviraj Anil Phadnis, Maharashtra; Lalchhuanliana (Posthumous), Mizoram; Lianzalama, Mizoram and Sher Singh, Border Roads Organisation.

7 Persons awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

As many as seven persons have been awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India on the eve of Republic Day. The awardees are: Miss Anjali Baghel, Madhya Pradesh; Nilbath D. Sangma, Meghalaya; Sengrik D. Sangma, Meghalaya; Walgrik M. Momin, Meghalaya; Jinjash D. Marak, Meghalaya; Imanuel Lalawmpuia (Posthumous), Mizoram and Mohammad Umar Dar (Posthumous), Ministry of Defence.

Honorary Commission awarded to Captain/Lieutenant

Honorary commission has been awarded by the President of India to the rank of Honorary Captain/Lieutenant on the eve of Republic Day 2023 to the under mentioned Honorary Lieutenants/JCOs. The list of awardees as follows at following link: https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2023/jan/doc2023125154001.pdf

Honorary ranks awarded to Honorary Lieutenants and JCOs

Honorary ranks have been awarded by the President of India to Honorary Lieutenants and JCOs on the eve of Republic Day. The list of awardees as follows at following link.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/specificdocs/documents/2023/jan/doc2023125154301.pdf

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)