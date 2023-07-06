Babus, mantris & buzz: After Organisational reshuffle, PM likely to expand cabinet

After Organisational reshuffle, PM likely to expand cabinet

Chances of cabinet reshuffle still exist. Sources said after the party organisation exercise, union cabinet could be reshuffled shortly. About half a dozen new faces likely to be inducted and equal number could be dropped. Sources said that the whole exercise will be over before the Parliament session start or July 20.

Why Representatives did not clap for PM?

At a recently held national function of cooperative societies, the heads of cooperative societies clapped their hands for the Home Minister, but not for the Prime Minister?

This is called politics!

BJP has successfully finished two political parties from Maharashtra Shiv Sena and NCP. This is the success of Narendra Modi –Amit Shah duo.

BUREAUCRACY

Senior most and Junior most Chief Secretaries in country !

UP Chief Secretary D S Mishra is a 1984 batch IAS is now senior most Chief Secretary in the country while Tripura Chief Secretary J K Sinha who is a 1996 batch IAS officer in the junior-most .

Will Vivek Kumar Singh be new Chief Secretary of Bihar?

It is said that after the retirement of Amir Subhani, a 1989 batch IAS officer Vivek Kumar Singh will become new Chief Secretary of Bihar.

Pawan Srivastava returns to parent cadre M P

Pawan Kumar Srivastava, IG, Bureau of Police Research & Development, has been prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre Madhya Pradesh. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

IPS officer repatriated

Rajiv Kumar has been repatriated from the Central deputation. A 1992 batch TN cadre IPS officer was IG, Ops Western Command, ITBP.

3 IPS officers promoted to the grade of DGP in Kerala

The Kerala Government has promoted three senior IPS officers to the grade of Director General of Police (DGP). The officers are Harinath Mishra, 1990 batch, Ravada A Chandrasekhar, 1991 batch and Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, 1991 batch.

A Y V Krishna appointed IG, CRPF

A Y V Krishna has been appointed as IG, CRPF on deputation for a period of five years. He is a 1995 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Dr MP Tangirala appointed Part-Time Member, IRDAI

Dr. MP Tangirala, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, has been nominated as Part-Time Member of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authoriry of India (IRDAI).



Dr MP Tangirala appointed Director, LIC of India

Dr. MP Tangirala, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, has been nominated as Director on the Board of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.



Debadana Chand nominated NE Director, NICL

Debadana Chand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Bank of Baroda, has been nominated as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

Secretary, Home shifted in Nagaland

Nagaland Government has effected a minor rejig of IAS officers. According to the order, Sushil Kumar Patel, Commissioner & Secretary, Agriculture and Labour & employment has been given the additional charge of Transport Department. However, he will be relieved of the additional charge of Labour and Employment Department. Rajesh Soundararajan, Secretary has been relieved of the additional charge of Transport and given the additional charge of Labour and Employment. Peter Lichamo, Secretary Home Department has been shifted to Evaluation Department. Reny Wilfred, who was Joint Secy., Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland has been shifted to Finance Department.

ECI’s efforts for more transparency: Political parties can file financial accounts online

The Political parties will now be able to file their financial accounts online to the Election Commission. The measure has been enabled with the launch of a new web-portal (https://iems.eci.gov.in/) to facilitate the online filing of Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account and Election Expenditure Statement by the Political Parties. The ECI has written a letter to all the concerned parties in this connection. The parties not wishing to file the financial report through online mode will have to convey the reasons. The commission will publish all financial reports online.

Sanjay Raghunath Pawar quits IRS-IT

Sanjay Raghunath Pawar, ACIT, Vadodara, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

MP DGP writes to Home Department for exemption to Police officers

The Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, Sudhir Kumar Saxena has in a letter to the state Home Department requested to offer one time exemption to the Police officers of state Police Service. This would help them to get elevation in IPS cadre. Many posts of IPS officers are vacant in Madhya Pradesh and if a one-time exemption is offered, these posts could be filled with the SPS officers after promotion. However, after their retirement, the Government could fill these posts with directly recruited IPS officers. A few years ago, state Police officers were allotted IPS cadre in just 10 years but now most of the officers are not getting even a single promotion in their entire career. Ironically, 1996 and 2023 batch officers, both are still DSPs. The President of Madhya Pradesh Police Service Association Jitendra Singh Dangas told that they have apprised the DGP of their grievances. In the state, there are 319 posts of IPS cadre, out of which 222 are filled through direct recruitment by the Central government and the rest 97 posts are to be filled through promoting SPS officers. But still state Police officers have unending and frustrating wait.

Dr Ramanuj Banerjee appointed as Scientific Attache, Berlin

Dr Ramanuj Banerjee, Scientist 'F' in the Department of Scientific And Industrial Research has been appointed as Scientific Attache in the Indian Missions at Berlin, Germany.

Dr Yashawant Dev Panwar appointed as Scientific Attache, Tokyo

Dr Yashawant Dev Panwar, Scientist 'F' in the Department of Scientific And Industrial Research has been appointed as Scientific Attache in the Indian Missions at Tokyo, Japan.

Sachin Dhania returns to parent cadre

Sachin Dhania, Deputy Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2010 batch IRS-IT officer.

MP High Judges to have new Judges by this month's end ?

Names of about one dozen Advocates recommended by the MP High Court Collegium are expected to be cleared by this month's end.

Manmohan B R appointed Controller of Accounts, Dept of Space

Manmohan B R has been posted as Controller of Accounts, Department of Space, Bengaluru. He is a 2011 batch ICAS officer.

12 IDES officers given NFU

The DGDE has granted NFU to 12 IDES officers. They are- Shreyas M. Patel, Rahul Anand Sharma, Pawar Vidyadhar Vasudeo, Jakir Hussain, Amit Kumar Mishra, Arvind Kumar Dwivedi, Pramod Kumar Singh, Ompal Singh, Stephen PD, V K Bhatia, Ajay Kumar Sehgal and Vijay Rajak. These officers belong to 2010 batch and their NFU will be effective from January 1, 2021.

11 Trade Service officers transferred

The DGFT has transferred 11 Indian Trade Service officers to various places. Accordingly, K M Hari lal will join the DGFT hq as Jt DGFT, D. Sridahr, Jt DGFT,posted at RA, Coimbatore, Kamble Prakash Satywan will join the deptt of commerce, Md Moin Afaque, ZO, CLA, New Delhi, Satya Raj Sekhar G will join Dy DGFT hq in January next year,Rohit Soni, DGFT, RA, Rajkot, G.K. Mishra, Dy DGFT, ZO, Mumbai,Arjun Upadhyaya S, DyDGFT, transferred to DGFT Hq, Mrs Aashima, Asstt DGFT, goes to RA, Jaipur and Mrs Hem, Asstt DGFT has been posted at RA, Indore.

S R Annangi appointed IEM of THDCIL & BDL

Seshagiri Rao Annangi, former IRSSE officer and ex-CMD, TCIL, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of THDCIL & BDL.

Sanjay Rudra gets vigilance clearance for appointment as ED in PSBs

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has granted vigilance clearance to Sanjay Rudra, Bank of Maharashtra, with regard to his proposed selection as Executive Director in public sector banks for the vacancy year 2023-24.

V N Kamble gets vigilance clearance for appointment as ED in PSBs

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has granted vigilance clearance to Vijaykumar Nivrutti Kamble, Bank of Maharashtra, with regard to his proposed selection as Executive Director in public sector banks for the vacancy year 2023-24.

D V Dinkar gets vigilance clearance for appointment as ED in PSBs

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has granted vigilance clearance to Divesh Kumar Dinkar, Bank of Maharashtra, with regard to his proposed selection as Executive Director in public sector banks for the vacancy year 2023-24.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)