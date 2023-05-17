Babus, mantris & buzz: After Karnataka, BJP high Command will focus on MP

After Karnataka, BJP high Command will focus on MP

BJP high command will now focus on Madhya Pradesh after results of Karnataka assembly. Sources said that a plan is being chalked out in this matter.

One MP cadre IPS to seek VR to enter politics ?

Grapevine has it that one senior DG rank IPS officer is seeking Voluntary Retirement (VR) to contest Vidhan Sabha election from his home state Rajasthan.

BUREAUCRACY

Manoj Soni to be sworn is as Chairman UPSC today

Senior Most Member Manoj Soni will be sworn in as Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday,.He will be Chairman for a term of six years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.The tenure of Dr Soni as Chairnan will commence from the date he enters upon the office of Chairman , UPSC.

Praveen Sood to be relieved in a day or two?

Newly appointed CBI Chief Praveen Sood is likely to be relieved by the present Bommai Government in a day or two before the swearing in of the Congress CM on May 18. Reason is quite obvious.

Anil Jain to be Chairman of PNGRB

Outgoing Secretary Coal Anil Jain is being appointed Chairman of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for a period of five years. He is former 1986 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Serving IRS (IT) officer appointed Member UPSC ?

Suman Sharma has reportedly been appointed new Member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She is 1990 batch IRS(IT) officer presently posted as CMD Solar Energy Corporation.

No IAS- only bankers short-listed for interview of Deputy Governor, RBI !

Interview for the post of Deputy Governor RBI is to be held shortly. This time no IAS but only top bankers have been short-listed for interview. They are reportedly Mssrs A S Rajeev Managing Director/CEO at Bank of Maharashtra, MD UCO Bank- Soma Sankara Prasad, Swaminathan Janakiraman -MD SBI, Shanti Lal Jain MD Indian Bank and Srinivasan Varadarajan- MD Union Bank.

List of MP Advocates stuck up?

Informed sources said that the list of Advocates sent to Supreme Court by the Madhya Pradesh Collegium is said to be stuck up in the Ministry of Justice. The names are yet to reach the Supreme Court.

Former IAS officer of 2009 batch played major role in Karnataka!

Sashikanth Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer, who resigned and joined Congress, is identified as the man behind back room strategies and campaigns in Karnataka election from Congress party. He managed online and offline media campaign silently away from the glamour of politics. He is known to be a performer yet always remaining in background. He resigned to join Congress party in 2019. With his shining performance, he has made it amply clear that his trajectory needs to be observed.

Tenure of Reep Hazarika as MD, BCPL ending in July

The tenure of Reep Hazarika as Managing Director, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), is coming to an end in July this year. The Government of India is yet to find his successor.

G Ravishankar in race for CMD, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd

G Ravishankar, Director (Finance), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, appears to be a Board level contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

IRS officer to join Corporate Affairs Ministry

Rajiv Shankar is set to join as Director in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Director under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years. He is a 2008 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

4 Superintendents promoted to Asstt Commissioners

The CBIC has promoted 4 Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners (C&IT). They are- Promod Kumar, Narayan Kumar, Suman Mandal and Siddharth Shankar Behera.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit joins Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has taken over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned in the fighter stream in December 1986.

Capt Susheel Menon to head INS Vikramaditya

Capt Susheel Menon has taken over as the seventh commanding officer of Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya on Saturday.

Justice Robin Phukan appointed Judge, Gauhati HC

Justice Robin Phukan, who is at present serving as Additional Judge, has been appointed as Judge of Gauhati High Court.

PESB yet to hold interviews for CMD, CONCOR

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is yet to hold interviews for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). A vacancy of CMD is arising on October 1, 2023.

Nandkeolyar appointed IEM of MoHFW

Swarup Nandkeolyar, former IA & AS officer and ex-Addl. Deputy C&AG, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Department of Revenue.

