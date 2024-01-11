Babus, mantris & buzz: After Bengal, Bihar is under scanner for recruitment leakages?

After Bengal, Bihar is under scanner for recruitment leakages?

One of the Congress leaders tweeted the CM of Bihar, drawing his attention to the leakages in recruitment under the Bihar government. Will Bihar go the Bengal way with CBI investigation?

Nitin Gadkari a Maratha pride!

In an informal discussion, Nitin Gadkari was considered a Maratha pride. Also people said if his pride is hurt he may show his real colour.

BUREAUCRACY

KEY POSITIONS (3) Cabinet Secretary

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is scheduled to retire on August 30, 2024. He was appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years in 2019 and since then his services to the post have been extended thrice, thus making him the longest-serving Cabinet Secretary (five years). He is a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre. It is said he is now unlikely to get further extension.

Acting DGP in several States!

At present there are acting DGPs in several states West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab. Incidentally, now one acting Chief Secretary is also in Madhya Pradesh. A new rising trend in India.

MP bureaucracy feeling relaxed!

After the appointment of Raghvendra Singh, a low profile soft-spoken and gentle Principal Secretary to MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the MP bureaucracy is now feeling tension free and relaxed.

Anish Dayal Singh is also DG, SSB

Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of DG, SSB upon repatriation of Ms Rashmi Shukla to the parent cadre. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre.

Four IPS officers inducted in IB

Four IPS officers have been inducted into the 'hard-core’ of Intelligence Bureau (IB). The officers are: Dipanker Trivedi of Gujarat cadre; Ms Amrita Dash of Odisha cadre; Ake Ravi Krishna of AP cadre and Veena Bharti of HP cadre.

Jaideep is new ADG (Intelligence) in Madhya Pradesh

Jaideep has been appointed new ADG (Intelligence) in Madhya Pradesh. He is 1995 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

PS Trivedi recommended as Judge in Gauhati HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of Pranav Shailesh Trivedi, an advocate, as Judge in the Gauhati High Court



Ramkumar Choubey recommended as Judge in Madhya Pradesh HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ramkumar Choubey, Judicial Officer, as Judge in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.



Two advocates recommended for Judges in Madhya Pradesh HC



The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of two advocates as Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. They are: Deepak Khot and Pavan Kumar Dwivedi.

