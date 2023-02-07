Babus, mantris & buzz: Adani to stage a comeback?

PTI

Adani to stage a comeback?

Present scenario is not going to continue for a long. Market experts say that Adani will return with a bang in a couple of months. One can keep a watch on this prediction of market players.

This is the terror of Modi Government!

It is said that businessmen do not entertain guests in the five star hotels. Instead they prefer to invite them on an unknown hotel or restaurant.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Manoj Yadav be new Director NPA?

North Block buzz is that Manoj Yadav is being appointed new Director of the National Police Academy (NPA), Hyderabad. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

One dozen 1990 batch IPS officers to be empanelled

Informed sources said that about one dozen 1990 batch IPS officers are being empanelled to the rank of DG in the Government of India.

Notification of Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice Bindal soon

Notification of Allahabad high court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar for elevation to the Supreme Court is expected this week.

Vivek Johri is Special Election Observer

Former DGP Madhya Pradesh Vivek Johri has been appointed Special Election Observer for Tripura and Meghalaya elections. Yogendra Tripathi IAS and B Murli Kumar IRS (IT) have also been appointed Special Observers for Tripura.

Age Relaxation For Women In UPSC

The age limit for women candidates in the Civil Services Examination has been relaxed by two years. This means that the age limit for women is 21-34 years, whereas the age limit for men is 21-32 years. This age relaxation is available to all female candidates, regardless of caste, tribe, or category. There are also further age relaxations for other categories of candidates, such as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), OBC, and physically disabled candidates.

Following are age relaxations for other categories of candidates:

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST): 5 years i.e. 37 years old

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3 years i.e. 35 years old.

Physically Disabled (PD): 10 years i.e. 42 years old

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 3 years i.e. 35 years old

It should be noted that these age relaxations are subject to change, and candidates should consult the UPSC Civil Services Examination official notification for the most up-to-date information.

The age relaxation for female candidates is intended to encourage them to enter civil service and to assist them in overcoming the obstacles that they may face.

Deputation tenure of Yadav ends

The central deputation tenure of Manharsinh L Yadav working as Director in the Prime Minister's Office has come to an end. He is a 2007 batch IFS officer.

Singhal appointed Secretary to AP Governor Harichandan

Anil Kumar Singhal has been appointed as Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. He is a 1993 batch IAS officer of AP cadre and had twice served as Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the past.

ITS officer to join UIDAI as Director

Vinod Singh has been appointed as the Director, Technology in UIDAI Headquarter on deputation for a period of five years. He is an ITS officer.

Six 1992 batch IPS officers get ACS rank in Maharashtra

Six 1992 batch IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of ACS in Maharashtra.

8 IPS officers in Punjab promoted to rank of ADGP

Eight IPS officers of 1997 batch in Punjab have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). The officers are: Pavan Kumar Rai, Naunihal Singh, Arun Pal Singh, Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, Surinderpal Singh Parmar and Jatinder Singh Aulakh.

Six vacancies in MP High Court this year

There is going to be a vacancy of six Judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court this year. New appointment is now expected.

Ajit Kumar Srivastav in race for CMD, BEML Limited

Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director (Defence Business), BEML, appears to be one of the Board level claimants for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, BEML Limited.

PESB advertises vacancy for Director HR, BSNL

Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has advertised vacancy for Director (Human Resources), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and has invited applications by March 3.

Nominations sought for MD & CEO, IICCL

It is proposed to fill up the post of MD & CEO (JS level), India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited (IICCL) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and nominations have been sought by March 3.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)