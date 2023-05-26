Babus, mantris & buzz: Adani is back in the list of richest persons in the world

Adani is back in the list of richest persons in the world !

During the past two days Adani’s net worth has increased by about 80,000 crore and with this he has moved back in the list of richest persons in the world. He figures in the top 20 list of the richest persons.

Cabinet reshuffle in UP after reshuffle in Modi Cabinet ?

Buzz is that there is going to be reshuffle in Yogi Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh after the Cabinet reshuffle in Modi Cabinet in a week or two.

BUREAUCRACY

Kaun Banega ED? (4) Will an IPS officer be new ED?

Names of two IPS officers Mssrs Sanjay Beniwal 1989 batch IPS officer of UT cadre and 1997 batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Anupam Singh Gahlaut are now doing the round in the corridors of power for the post of ED.

Civil list 2023 of IAS officers of Joint AGMUT cadre issued

The Government of National Capital Region of Delhi (NCR) has drafted Civil list-2023 including a total number of 408 IAS officers for the Joint AGMUT cadre.

Will West Bengal Chief Secretary get extension?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is said to be in favour of extension in service to Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi. Will the Government of India agree to the extension to 1988 batch IAS officer Dwivedi who is retiring on May 31 ?

Gopalika to be Chief Secretary West Bengal ?

In case H K Dwivedi is denied extension on May 31, B P Gopalika will be appointed new Chief Secretary of West Bengal. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Central Services want exclusion of COVID period from their age ?

Central Services Association have reportedly asked that period of COVID be excluded from their age. Let us see?.

Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer, Nilkanth Tekam seeks VRS

A 2008 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, Nikanth Tekam has sought voluntary retirement from Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He has reportedly submitted a three-month notice.

Dr Surabhi Rai, IFS posted as DIGF

Dr. Surabhi Rai, IFS(AGMUT:2005) has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Forests(DIGF), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi. In another order, the ministry said, she will also function as OSD to DGF and SS in forestry matters.

Post of Ganesh Kumar Baranwal upgraded as Director, Defence

The post of Ganesh Kumar Baranwal has been upgraded as Director in the Ministry of Defence. He is a 2007 batch IDAS officer.

Gaurav Gupta appointed ACS, Energy in Karnataka

Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as ACS, Energy Department, Bengaluru, Karnataka. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

11 officers promoted to Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs Grade

As many as 11 IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officers have been promoted to Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs & Indirect Taxes against Panel Year 2023. The officers are: Upender Gupta, Satyendra Kumar Singh, J R Panigrahi, Rajeev Jain, Ms V Usha, Manoj Kumar Arora, Satendra Vikram Singh, Ravinder Saroop, S Faheem Ahmed, Vivek Chaturvedi and Sunil Kumar Singh.

Four IRS (C&IT) officers attached to Zone/Commissionerate

Four IRS (C&IT) officers have been temporarily attached to the Zone/Directorate/Commissionerate on temporary basis on return from repatriation and till their regular postings.Naveen Kumar Jain, Pr. Commissioner is attached to Settlement Commission Delhi; Raj Kumar Digvijay, Commissioner to DGHRD (HRM-I) Delhi; Nikhil Prabhakar Meshram, Commissioner, to Appeals (Mumbai Cus), Mumbai-I and Kapil Yadav, Additional Commissioner has been attached to Jaipur GST & CX Zone.

Justice S Vaidyanathan appointed Acting CJ, Madras HC

Justice S Vaidyanathan, Judge of Madras High Court, has been assigned to perform the duties of Acting Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from March 25, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of Justice T Raja.

Amrit Pritom Chetia appointed as Under Secretary, CBDT

Amrit Pritom Chetia has been appointed as Under Secretary (TPL-II) in TPL division of CBDT on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Two IRS-IT officers get new postings

Ms Suman Sharma has been appointed as PCIT(OSD) in the office of Pr CCIT, Delhi region and Lalit Mohan Jindal was posted as Addl.CIT(OSD) in the office of Pr.CCIT, Delhi region.

RBI directs all banks to launch special campaign to return unclaimed deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to launch a special campaign ‘100 days, 100 pays’ from June 1. Accordingly, all the banks have been directed to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits in every district of the country within 100 days. Balances in savings / current accounts which are not operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from date of maturity are classified as ‘Unclaimed Deposits’.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)