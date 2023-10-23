Babus, mantris & buzz: AAP searching for a new set of journalists?

AAP searching for a new set of journalists?

As per sources, the AAP is working overnight to prepare a new set of reporters who are close to the Centre. It is said that the party high command is not happy with the old set of journos because they failed to pass information about Sanjay Singh. They were reportedly scolded by the party.

Now Marandi to be CM face in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das' appointment as Governor of Odisha by Modi Govt has made it clear that Babulal Marandi will be BJP’s CM face in next year’s Jharkhand Assembly elections.

BUREAUCRACY

Ajay Seth is also Secretary, Expenditure

Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Expenditure upto November 5, 2023. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Sanjay Kumar gets addl charge of Higher Education

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Higher Education upto October 29, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Dinesh appointed as Chairman, Coffee Board

M J Dinesh has been appointed as Chairman, Coffee Board, Bengaluru.

Dr Sharma is Ind Technical Director, Air Quality Management Commission

Dr Virinder Sharma, former Principal Urban Development Specialist in Asian Development Bank (ADB, has been appointed as full-time Independent Technical Member in the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

Indra Mani Pandey to be next Secretary General of BIMSTEC

Indra Mani Pandey will be the next Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation(BIMSTEC). Pandey, who belongs to the 1990 batch IFS officer, is presently the Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva. This is the first time that an Indian will hold the position of the Secretary General of BIMSTEC.

Prabhat Kumar accredited High Commissioner of Lesotho

Prabhat Kumar, presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of South Africa, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria. He is an IFS officer of 1991 batch.

ITS officer to join MHA

The DoT has relieved Rajesh Kumar Gupta to join as Director in MHA. He is going under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years. He is an ITS officer.

Over 70,000 workers at Coal India might lose jobs by 2050 ?

The transition to cleaner energy sources like solar and wind power is expected to result in the loss of over 4,00,000 jobs in the coal industry by 2050, according to a report from the Global Energy Monitor. India will be among the countries to feel the most significant impact in terms of job losses with Coal India projected to reduce its workforce by over 70,000 during this period.

Debashis Sensarma quits Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax

Debashis Sensarma, DCIT, Kolkata, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Two JDE officers get new assignments in ED

Manish Godara, Joint Director, Bengaluru Zonal office, has been relieved to report to Headquarters office, Directorate of Enforcement as JDE (SOD), HQRS while Piyush Kumar Yadav was given the charge of Manish Godara.

Premature repatriation fuelled buzz

Sanjay Kumar has been given premature repatriation to his parent department. This has fuelled buzz in the Railway Board. It is heard that he may be assigned some important assignment in the Railway Board. He is a 1989 batch IRAS officer and was posted as JS in the department of atomic energy.

