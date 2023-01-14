Babus, mantris & buzz: A couple of Ministries to have new Ministers

A couple of Ministries to have new Ministers?

There is speculation that the Ministry of Coal, Steel and Electronics and Information Technology will have new Ministers in the next Modi Cabinet reshuffle-cum- expansion.

CBI raids former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram

Raids were conducted by the CBI in Delhi and Jaipur at the residence of former Union Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram. Earlier one day before 1978 batch former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Arvind Mayaram had participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi.

Will M K Jain be new Vigilance Commissioner in CVC?

From Bankers, Deputy Governor RBI, Mahesh Kumar Jain has a chance to become new Vigilance Commissioner after the expiry of his tenure in June. Jain was the MD & CEO of IDBI Bank before being appointed as Deputy Governor. Name of Mallikarjuna Rao, Ex MD&CEO PNB is also in circulation.

Who will be new CERC Chairman?

Jishnu Barua (IAS) (Retd) (AM : 1988) and SN Sahai (IAS) (Retd.) (UT : 1986) are reported to have been short listed for selection as Chairman of CERC by the search and selection committee.

West Bengal Chief Secretary to get extension?

West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi is likely to get six months extension beginning July 1. He is 1988 batch IAS officer.

Who will be DMD IDBI ?

Interview for the post of DMD, IDBI was held on January 9. About 9 candidates appeared for the interview.

Shailendra Singh quits IFoS to join IPS

Shailendra Singh, Jharkhand Cadre Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of 2018 batch, has resigned from IFoS following his appointment in Indian Police Service on the basis of result of CSE, 2020.

Hasmukh Adhia continues as Non-Executive Chairman BoB

Hasmukh Adhia who has been appointed as the chief advisor to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel continues as Non-Executive Chairman of the Bank of Baroda (BoI).

Jivan Kautikrao Bachhav appointed as Deputy Secretary, Culture

Jivan Kautikrao Bachhav has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He is a 2011 batch IRS-IT officer.

Ashish Gundal appointed as Director, Telecomm

Ashish Gundal has been appointed as Director in the Department of Telecommunications. He is a 2008 batch IRSME officer.

Dr Kajal appointed as Director, DPIIT

Dr Kajal has been appointed as Director in the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Dr Kajal is a 2008 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Dr Honnareddy is Director, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

Dr Honnareddy N has been appointed as Director in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Dr Honnareddy is a 2008 batch IFoS officer of Tripura cadre.

Bejoy John appointed as Director, DPIIT

Bejoy John has been appointed as Director in the Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT). He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Prasanna Kumar Mottupalli joins as CMD, NLC India Ltd

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli has taken over the charge as Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Ltd. Prior to taking up the bato, he was the MD of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL). Prasanna Kumar, a gold medallist in Mechanical Engineering from Bapatla College of Engineering, Andhra Pradesh, has a rich experience of more than three decades in power sector and coal. He holds MBA in four specializations, Operations Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management and Human resource Management and is a Fellow of The Institution of Engineers (India).

Damodar Bhattad takes charge as Director (Fin), BEL

Damodar Bhattad S has taken over the charge as the Director (Finance) of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). He was working as General Manager (Finance) at BEL’s Corporate Office prior to his elevation.

Kasargod Suresh Shetty selected as Director (HR), HPCL

Kasargod Suresh Shetty, ED, HPCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Human Resources), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on January 11, 2023. As many as nine persons were interviewed for the same.

Additional charge period of Development Commissioner to Taneja extended

Additional charge period of Development Commissioner, Kandla Special Economic Zone to Akash Taneja, ADG, Foreign Trade has been extended for a period of six months beyond November 24, 2022. He is a 1990 batch ITS officer.

Vacancy of Chairman, SAIL; applications sought before Jan 18

A vacancy of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is arising on May 1, 2023. The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has sought applications for the post before January 18, 2023.

Post of Abhishek Kumar Singh upgraded as Director, Pharmaceuticals

The post of Abhishek Kumar Singh has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Pharmaceuticals. He is a 2009 batch IFoS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Post of Mritunjaya Sharma upgraded as Director, Civil Aviation

The post of Mritunjaya Sharma has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Civil Aviation. He is a 2009 batch IRS-IT officer.

Rajeev Kumar promoted to Higher Administrative Grade

Rajeev Kumar has been promoted to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG). He is an officer of Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS).

ITS officer promoted to SAG

Sandeep Kumar has been promoted to the grade of HAG. He is an ITS officer.

Railway officer Ankit Gupta appointed Under Secy., MEA

Ankit Gupta, Senior Materials Manager (SMM), W, Headquarters, Northern Railway (NR), has been selected for deputation to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as Under Secretary for a period of two years. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Two SAOs promoted to JTS of IDAS

The CGDA has promoted two SAOs to JTS of IDAS. Now Jasbir Singh Raina has been posted as PAO(ORs), Srinagar and Ms Hema Kaushik will join at IAF hq, 9 Corps, Yol

Attachment of Accounts Officers with INGAF extended

Attachment of Ajit Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO). Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Delhi, and Nischal Dwivedi, Senior Accountant, Ministry of Education, Delhi, with Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), Delhi, has been extended up to February 28, 2023.

Six IPS officers get new postings in Karnataka

Six IPS officers have been given new assignments in Karnataka. Y S Ravi Kumar has been appointed as DIGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, while Dr Divya V Gopinath is posted as Director, Karnataka Police Academy and Chetan R is now Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi City, Kalaburagi. Similarly, Hanumantharaya will be posted as SP, Intelligence; Narayana M as SP, Kolar District and Shivakumar takes over as SP, Haveri District.

22 IPS officers get new assignments in UP

In a major reshuffle, as many as 22 IPS officers have been shifted in UP. Sanjeev Suman has been posted as SSP, Muzaffarnagar, while Ganesh Prasad Saha is now SP, Lakhimpur Kheri and B B G T S Murthy was made SP, Kanpur Dehat. Similarly, Saurabh Dixit will be appointed as SP, Kasganj; Deepak Bhuker as DCP, Pryagraj Commissionerate; Abhishek Verma as SP, Hapur; Sanjay Kumar as SSP, Etawah; Satyajeet Kumar Gupta as SP, Sant Kabir Nagar; Keshav Kumar as SP, Balrampur; Prachi Singh as SP, Shravasti; Vinod Kumar as SP, Mainpuri; Iraj Raja as SP, Jalaun; Sonam Kumar as DCP, Agra Commissionerate; Rajesh Kumar Saxena as Commandant, 25th Battalion, PAC, Rae Bareilly; Hemant Kutiyal as SP, UP Special Range Security Battalion; Arvind Kumar Maurya as SP, Traffic Directorate; Aniruddha Kumar as SPRA, Meerut and Ravi Kumar takes charge as DCP, Ghaziabad. Besides, posting orders of Vineet Jaiswal, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, Jai Prakash Singh and Suniti will be issued later.

AK Nakra appointed ED, EE (Safety), Railway Board

Ashok Kumar Nakra has been transferred to Northern Railway (NR) to Railway Board and posted as Executive Director/EE(Safety), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Niraj Kumar appointed ED, Safety (Civil), Railway Board

Niraj Kumar has been transferred to Northern Railway (NR) to Railway and posted as Executive Director/Safety (Civil), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

RK Mangla is also Addl. Member (Mech Engg), Railway Board

RK Mangla, Additional Member (Production Units), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Additional Member (Mechanical Engineering), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Sandeep Jain is also Director (Projects), IRCON

Sandeep Jain, Executive Director, Planning (Civil & PSU), Railway Board, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Director (Projects), IRCON International Limited.

P Raveendran appointed PCCM, Southern Railway

P Raveendran - who is presently working as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in Southern Railway (SR) - has been posted as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

JK Malhotra appointed GM (UTS), CRIS

Jogesh Kumar Malhotra, Station Director, Secunderabad, South Central Railway (SCR), has been selected for deputation to the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as General Manager (UTS) at New Delhi for a period up to his superannuation. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Four IAS officers nominated as NDMC members (UPDATED)

The Central Government has nominated four IAS officers as members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). They are: 1993 batch Surendra Kumar Bagri, 2006 batch officer Ravi Kumar Arora, 2006 batch Shilpa Shinde and 2004 batch officer Sanjay Goel.

Michael Patra re-appointed Dy. Governor, RBI

Michael Debabrata Patra has been re-appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, 2023.

KR Katti appointed Addl. Director, HKG Ltd

Kush Ramesh Katti has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) of HKG Limited.

Damodar Bhattad S appointed Director (Finance), BEL

Damodar Bhattad S has been appointed as Director (Finance) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

GV Iyer appointed Addl. Director, Infosys Ltd

Govind Vaidiram Iyer has been appointed as Additional & Independent Director of Infosys Limited.

Sumit Bose appointed Addl. Director, National Highways Infra Trust

Sumit Bose has been appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) on the Board of National Highways Infra Trust.

Shaffiq Dharamshi bows out as NE Director, DCB Bank Ltd

Shaffiq Dharamshi has ceased to be a Non-Executive Director of DCB Bank Limited upon completion of his tenure.

