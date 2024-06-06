Babus, mantris & buzz: A couple of INDIA partners to join NDA?

A couple of INDIA partners to join NDA?

A couple of INDIA partners are expected to join the NDA. Watch DMK and Uddhav Thakeray? Mamta may give outside support.

What Nitish Kumar told Modi on Monday?

PM Narendra Modi had one to one meeting with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi on Monday. Modi smilingly asked Nitish Kumar “Hope you will not join INDIA?” and his reply was this lifetime he would never join INDIA.

BJP has the last laugh in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outnumbered Biju Janata Dal (BJD) 78 to 51 in Odisha Vidhan Sabha elections with staking claim of installing its Chief Minister despite being in NDA alliance.

Will BJP give preference to Odia Ashmita?

In the Assembly poll campaign, BJP's main focus was on Odia Ashmita. Now people will see whether the BJP follows the Ashmita issue in the appointment of the first BJP CM?.

Who will be the first BJP CM of Odisha?

BJP is going to form the government in Odisha for the first time.. Many turn coats are in the queue. Manmohan Samal, State BJP President has a chance to become the CM.According to sources, the BJP high command may pick the first CM among former union MoS Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Vijayendra Panda and Aprajita Sarangi. Panda was earlier a BJD leader.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Sumitra Dawra return to AP?

Secretary Labour in the Government of India Sumitra Dawra may return to Andhra Pradesh as Chief Secretary. She is 1991 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

ED investigates 1,105 bank fraud cases

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has investigated around 1,105 bank fraud cases, which resulted in the attachment of Rs 64,920 crore worth of proceeds of crime between 2014 and 2023.

Interviews for Non- Life Member IRDAI on June 10

The government has shortlisted five candidates for the post of Non-life member at the insurance regulatory authority IRDAI, Hyderabad. The candidates include Rajeshwri Singh, CMD, National Insurance Company; Randip Singh Jagpal, Executive Director, IRDAI; SK Rath, General Manager, GIC Re, and two other candidates from the private sector insurance industry. The current Non-life member, Thomas M Devasia, will be retiring on July 12 after serving a 22-month term. The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC), led by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, will conduct interviews on June 10 to select the new Non-life member for IRDAI. Upon appointing a new member for Non-Life, IRDAI will have a complete team of four members for next 2-3 years.

Selection of CMD, HCL through SCSC

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended the Ministry of Mines to select the candidate for the post of CMD, HCL through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

Prem Kumar Jha returns to parent cadre

Prem Kumar Jha, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 1993 batch IFoS officer of Odisha cadre.

Vatsa Sehra appointed as DCIT, Pr CCIT, Delhi

Vatsa Sehra has been appointed as DCIT(OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Delhi on return from deputation. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Ms Ruchika Chaudhary Govil appointed as CCIT, Pr CCIT, Delhi

Ms Ruchika Chaudhary Govil has been appointed as CCIT (OSD) in the office Principal CCIT, Delhi on return from deputation. She is an IRS-IT officer.

