Babus, mantris & buzz: 97 percent people cast votes in Nagaland

The Ladli Laxmi scheme has been a hit in Madhya Pradesh. Political watchers, however, said that in fact UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath is the pioneer of this kind of scheme and not MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. In UP, Nari Shakti Shivir Program meant for Women’s safety, security and empowerment is already in force.

97 percent people cast votes in Nagaland

A record voting in by-election held for Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland. A total of 96.25 percent of 15,256 voters exercised their franchise. Voting was held “incident-free and peaceful”.

Lt General Manjinder Singh likely to posted at ARTRAC

Lt General Minjinder Singh’s name is doing the rounds for the post of Director, ARTRAC, Shimla.

Is all well in Election Commission?

In IIC in an informal chat bureaucrats are smilingly asking “is everything well in the Election Commission”?

6 ICs posts are still vacant in CIC

Despite the appointment of two Information Commissioners, six more posts of Information Commissioners are vacant in the CIC. The Organisation has the strength of 10 ICs and CIC.

Shobhit Bhatnagar selected as Director (O&BD), DFCCIL

Shobhit Bhatnagar has been selected for the post of Director (Operations & Business Development), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on November 8, 2023. As many as 10 persons were interviewed for the same.

Rajesh Uike appointed Ambassador to Tajikistan

Rajesh Uike, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tajikistan. He is a 2006 batch IFS officer.

Cadre of Waikhom Nydia Devi transferred from AGMUT to AP

Inter cadre transfer of Ms Waikhom Nydia Devi from AGMUT cadre to Andhra Pradesh cadre has been approved on grounds of marriage with IAS officer Y Megha Swaroop. She is a 2021 batch IAS officer.

V N Ambade prematurely repatriated to parent cadre

V N Ambade, presently working as Deputy Director General of Forests (Central), Regional Office, Nagpur, is allowed to be prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre i.e. Madhya Pradesh cadre. He is a 1988 batch IFoS officer.

Mohamed Riswin quits IPoS to join IRS-IT

The technical resignation tendered by Mohamed Riswin, Indian Postal Service (IPoS), Group 'A probationer of 2021 batch, has been accepted consequent upon his selection in Indian Revenue Service (I-T), Group 'A' through CSE-2022.

Supriyo Ghosh returns to parent cadre

Supriyo Ghosh, Director, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 2005 batch IPoS officer.

Rajesh Jha gets additional charge of Exhibition Coordination CBC

Rajesh Kumar Jha ADG Central Bureau of Communication has been given the additional charge of Administration Exhibition Coordination, Outreach coordination and Song and Drama Division.

Pushpinder Kaur gets additional charge Administration Divisions CBC

Ms Pushpinder Kaur has been given additional charge of all Administration Divisions Central Bureau of Communication.

Two IRS-IT officers get new postings

Ms Shivani Maheshwari has been appointed as Deputy Director (OSD) in Training Directorate, CBDT, while Vishal Kumar was made Assistant Director (OSD) in FIU, Department of Revenue.

