Babus, mantris & buzz:

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Why did HM Amit Shah reschedule programme?

Informed sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah has rescheduled his programmes next week. Any Cabinet reshuffle next week?

Touch and go for BJP in Tripura?

Informed sources said that in Tripura elections its touch and go for the BJP. After the visit of the PM and the HM the things are now in favour of the BJP.CPM and Congress alliance to be number three in the elections.

BUREAUCRACY

No empanelment at DG level from 10 cadres

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from ten cadres has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Ajay Kumar Singh is new DGP, Jharkhand

Ajay Kumar Singh has been appointed as new DGP of Jharkhand. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

(We said this on Jan 20, 2023)

SSB will get new Chief in a week or two?

SSB, a para - military force, has been without a regular head for the last two months. Anish Dayal Singh is holding the additional charge of the DG, SSB. Singh is the DG, ITBP.

BSF is likely to get regular DG!

There are chances that BSF will get a new DG this or next week. The post has been lying vacant after the retirement of Pankaj Singh in December last year. Presently the DG, CRPF is holding the additional charge of BSF.

Lt Gen Dimri to retire this month

Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri AVSM, VSM I Army Commander Central Command is superannuating by this month's end.

Odisha CS to be Chairman of OERC in March?

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra who is retiring in February end, is all set to be Chairman of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). He is a 1986 batch IAS officer.

40 names for 4 State High Courts reach to SC !

About 40 names for 4 State HC judges' appointments has reached the supreme court from the respective governments this week. It will take about one month to process.

Only two EDs eligible for CMD, BHEL

Out of 14 existing Executive Directors, only two Executive Directors are eligible for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) falling vacant this year on November 1, 2023.

IRS officer to join DGFT

Subhash Chandra Agrawal will join the DGFT as Addl DGFT on deputation basis for five years. He is a 1994 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Assistant Commissioner takes Voluntary Retirement

Ms Namita Choudhary has taken Voluntary Retirement from the ITS (C&IT). She was Assistant Commissioner.

Two IAS officers did not join CAT !

Two 1987 batch former IAS officers did not join the CAT as Administrative Members in Jaipur and Srinagar.

Dr Vivek Saxena appointed as DDGF, IRO Lucknow

Dr Vivel Saxena has been appointed as Deputy Director General of Forests (DDGF), Integrated Regional Office (IRO), Lucknow. He is a 1991 batch IFoS officer.

Pankaj Upadhyay appointed as Deputy Secretary, Bio-Technology

Pankaj Upadhyay, Additional CDA in the office of PCDA (CC), has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the office of Biotechnology, Delhi. He is an IDAS officer.

Applications for Hajj begins

Hajj Committee of India invites online applications for Haj 2023 from 10th February 2023. The last date for submission of applications along with documents is 10th March 2023.

Aero India and Security chaos

-As per available information people, especially media persons are facing tough security in the on-going Aero India event. Their passes are not being honoured and are being forced to go by frisking many times. The security has been the responsibility of CISF and Air Force, but as per sources, there is no coordination between the two. Even those vehicles and officials are facing difficulties, who were given passes by the competent authority. The five day events comes to an end on February 17.

2 IAS officers shifted in MP

Two IAS officers have been shifted in MP. Dharnendra Kumar Jain has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Personnel, General Administration Department, while Ms Ghuncha Sanobar was made Deputy Secretary, MP government.

Seven IPoS officers of HAG shifted

Seven Indian Postal Service (IPoS) officers of HAG have been shifted. Accordingly, B Selva Kumar has been posted as CPMG, UP Circle, while Kishan Kumar Sharma is now CPMG, Maharashtra Circle and Ms J Charukesi was made CPMG, Tamil Nadu Circle. Similarly, Ms Manju Pillai was posted as CPMG, Kerala Circle; Sujit Kumar Chaudhary as CPMG, Bihar Circle; Ms Veena R Srinivas as CPMG, Chhattisgarh Circle and Vidhan Chandra will take charge as CPMG, W Bengal Circle. Besides, tenure of Pradeep Michael Lal as Director, RAKNPA, Ghaziabad, has been extended till June 30, 2023.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)