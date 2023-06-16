Babus, mantris & buzz: 1994 batch IAS feels proud of Ashwini Vaishnaw

1994 batch IAS feels proud of Ashwini Vaishnaw!

Entire 1994 batch IAS officers feel proud of Rail and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who belongs to their batch. They, however, miss him during the get together of 1994 batch.

Govt of India to revise advertisement policies after Karnataka outcome?

After the outcome of Karnataka results and ahead of Lok Sabha General Elections ensuing in 2024, the BJP-led Government at Centre is whispered to be revising advertisement policies.

Empanelment of 1992 batch IFS soon

Empanelment of 1992 batch IFS officers is expected to take place next month. 8 to 10 officers are expected to be empanelled.

CBI report will decide Railway officers’ future

CBI has been entrusted with the probe of the Balasore rail tragedy. And sources said that now the agency's report will decide the future of many officers.

Ashok Juneja to continue as DGP of Chhattisgarh?

In all probability present, Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja is going to continue to the present post on July 1. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

Who will be new Secretary, PESB?

After the expiring extended term of Ms Kimbuong Kipgen as Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), on May 31, 2023, all eyes are on the appointment of a new Secretary. Notably, Ms Kipgen was given a one-year extension amid farewell functions on May 31, 2022. She belonged to a CSS officer.

Ashwani Kumar appointed MD & CEO, UCO Bank

Ashwani Kumar, Executive Director, Indian Bank, has been appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) in UCO Bank for a period of three years.

Tenure of JD CBI Anurag to end in July

Deputation tenure of Joint Director in CBI Anurag is coming to an end in July. He is 1994 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre.

Despite Secretary level empanelment, Vumlunmang gets Addl Secretary level posting

Despite the empanelment to Secretary level recently, Vumlunmang Vualnam has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Batchmate to replace Secretary Port

T K Ramachandra has been appointed new Secretary Port, shipping and Waterways. He will replace Sudhanshu Pant, the present secretary, who will join the ministry of health and family welfare. Both are 1991 batch. Ramchandran is presently posted as the Chairman, V Chidambaranar Port Trust, Tuticorin in TN, under the same Ministry.

Nitin Agarwal takes over as DG, BSF

Nitin Agarwal, ADG, CRPF, has taken over the charge as Director General of Border Security Force (BSF). He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre.

Yuvraj appointed SSP, NHRC

Yuvraj has been appointed as SSP in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on deputation basis. He is a 2013 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Rajesh Duggal appointed SSP, NHRC

Rajesh Duggal has been appointed as SSP in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on deputation basis. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Gorakh Suresh Bhamare appointed SP, NIA

Gorakh Suresh Bhamare has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis. He is a 2017 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Abhishek Jorwal appointed SP, NIA

Abhishek Jorwal has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) in National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis. He is a 2011 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Ragasudha R appointed Assistant Director, SVPNPA

Mrs Ragasudha R has been appointed as Assistant Director (SP level) in SVP National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on deputation basis. She is a 2015 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Rajender Kumar Meena appointed SP, BPR&D

Rajender Kumar Meena has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis. He is a 2011 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Atul Vikas Kulkarni appointed SP, BPR&D

Atul Vikas Kulkarni has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) on deputation basis. He is a 2015 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Deputation tenure of Bhushan Kumar Sinha extended

The deputation tenure of Bhushan Kumar Sinha working as Joint Secretary, Financial Services, has been extended for a period upto November 16, 2023. He is a 1993 batch IES officer.

Shailendra Kumar returns to parent cadre

Shailendra Kumar, Director in the Central Vigilance Commission, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. He is a 2008 batch IRS-IT officer.

No empanelment at Secretary level from Nagaland

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from Nagaland has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

