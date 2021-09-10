B S Rao, CGM (Dadri) felicitated Suhas LY, DM and Silver Medalist of Tokyo Paralympics

B S Rao, CGM (Dadri) felicitated and honoured Suhas L Y DM (Gautam Budh Nagar) and Silver Medalist of Tokyo Paralympics by presenting a shawl and bouquet of flowers at his office on September 08, 2021. Rao greeted Suhas for winning the Silver Medal in badminton in the recently held Tokyo Paralympics. On this occasion K S Murthy, Head of HR, A K Ghildiyal, DGM(CSR), and Birendra Nagar, Officer (CSR) were also present.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:41 PM IST