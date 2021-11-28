B K Dadabhoy, AGM CR pays homage to victims of 26/11 terror attack

B. K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway laid wreath at the Shaheed Smarak & paid homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attack at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 26.11.2021. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Railways, (GRP) Mumbai and other Senior Officers were also present.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:40 PM IST