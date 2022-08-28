Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: ONGC organises students’ study visits at different locations in Assam

In continuance with the study visits for students at its installation, work centers – as a part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited organized fresh tours for students at Arakan Basin, Jorhat, Simaluguri, and Sibasagar in Assam.

Arakan Basin and Jorhat Asset organized two study visits for the students of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST) in a group of 25 each on 23 & 24 August 2022.

The Mechanical Engineering students from JIST along with 3 faculty members visited Borholla Fire Station, GGS, and Drill Site BRAK where Rig E-760-9U was in operation. The team explained the importance of fire safety and demonstrated different fire fighting equipment and their use in extinguishing different types of fire and their operation. The students actively participated in the demonstration.

Later the students were taken to Rig E-760-9U, in operation at the drill site location. The team of engineers took the students around the site and explained the various activities involved at an Onshore drill site.

Similarly, on 24 August 2022, 6 study visit was arranged for 125 students of Gargaon Govt. ITI, Simaluguri, Sivasagar, Assam to ONGC GGS-1 & Drilling Rig EV-2000-V in Geleky Field following safety norms. Students were divided into five groups comprising 25 each.

Three groups of students visited the GGS-1 in 1 half of the day & other two groups visited the Drill site GKJZ (Rig. EV-2000-V) of Geleky Field. In the 2nd half of the same day, the visit was reversed so that the students get the opportunity to have a brief knowledge of both Drilling rigs and Installations.

Teachers were very pleased and expressed gratitude to ONGC management for arranging the study visit.

Earlier in the past year as well, ONGC’s Jorhat work center organized study visits to Borhola oil installations from 1-10 December 2021 for 7th semester Mechanical Engineering students of Jorhat Institute of Science & Technology (JIST). Following all COIVD protocols, arrangements were made for visit to GGS/GCP at Borholla in a group of 20 students, wherein one faculty accompanied the students.