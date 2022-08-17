e-Paper Get App

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Central Railway- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 02:29 AM IST
article-image

Central Railway observed the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and organized exhibition showcasing photographs, visuals and information displaying the horrors of partition, as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 14.8.2022. The exhibition was displayed digitally also.

Akhlaque Ahmed, Additional Divisional Railway Manager ( Administration), Mumbai Division inaugurated the exhibition. He also felicitated Late Anathbandhu Chakraborty, who participated in the 1942 Goa Mukti Sangram at the young age of 15 years and was imprisoned at Arthur Road Jail. His daughter Nita Chakraborty received the honour on his behalf.

Senior Officers from Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present.

Similar exhibitions were also held at Thane, Vashi, Panvel and Lonavala stations on Central Railway.

Nagpur Division organised PHRD exhibition at Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wani, Sewagram, Amla and Wardha. A nukkad natak was also performed at Nagpur railway station.

Pune Division in coordination with an NGO organised Flash Mob at Pune railway station.

Bhusaval Division organised PHRD exhibition at Bhusaval, Burhanpur stations.

Hon'ble MP Dr. JaiSiddheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji Inaugurated PHRD Exhibition on 14.08.2022 at Solapur Station.

HomeCorporate-galleryAzadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Central Railway- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes