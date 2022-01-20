Awareness programme @SSR College of ACS, Silvassa

The intellectual property rights (IPR) are essentially intangible and grant inventor or developer exclusive rights for their valuable invention or development. Under today's globalization setting, IPR is the focal point of global trade and livelihood activities around the world. Such rights improve the creative environment by giving creator or inventor recognition and economic benefits while the lack of awareness of IPR and its ineffective enforcement may hamper the nation's economic, technological, and societal developments. Keynote Specker Amol Patil, Examiner Patent and Design, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of INDIA said that The Important forms of intellectual property are copyright, patents, trademarks, industrial designs. Apart from these there is one more form known as Trade Secret. A trade secret is any information that allows you to make money because it is not generally known. A trade secret could be a formula, process, method other non-public information.

The Convener of the programme Dr. Rajeev Singh, Principal of SSR ACS welcomed all the experts along with all the participants from all over INDIA those had join the programme in online mode. The coordinator of the programme reported that 11074 people from academic fraternities along with research scholars, students as well as representatives of various industries also actively participated and responded in on spot quiz competition also.

Ms./ Dixita Parmar, Ms. Nalini Patel, Anil Bagul and Mrs. Kavita Saptsagar & Dharmesh Patel played a vital role to organized this programme. Honorable Chairman of the College Abhinav Delkar Appreciated this step of the college and encouraged to move forward in the field of research in future.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:43 AM IST