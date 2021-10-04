Awareness on women’s health: An initiative by WRWWO

In continuation to the various activities and initiatives carried out by Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), the organisation has also initiated a series of health awareness seminars to motivate & make women aware of various health issues. Recently, a seminar was organized under the leadership of Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO, at Western Railway Headquarter, on the topic ‘Menstrual Hygiene and Menopause’. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the seminar was conducted by Dr. Nisha and Dr Anuja, Gynecologists from Jagjivan Ram Hospital through an informative PowerPoint presentation.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:45 AM IST