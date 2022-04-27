Automatic coach washing plant installed at Bandra Terminus extended over three more pit lines

Taking a step forward in the “Green Railways” initiative, Western Railway has added yet another feather to its hat. WR has extended the Automatic Coach Washing Plant installed on one pit line at Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot to three more pit lines by providing additional brushing units, thereby enabling quick & enhanced cleaning process of passenger coaches. This system has also facilitated in saving precious amounts of water as well as elimination of manual maintenance.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the Automatic Coach Washing Plant (ACWP) had been initially installed on new pit line 1 at Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot. This plant was capable of washing 2-3 rakes per day. This under-utilization of ACWP has been eliminated by extending the plant to three more pit lines by providing additional brushing units. The fabrication work, installation and commissioning of all the stages like pre-rinse, detergent spray, Initial brushing unit with detergent and water spray, final brushing unit with water spray and final rinse with water spray etc. of the plant have been done completely by using in-house resources. The construction & installation of this plant costed Rs. 1,19,000/- only, as against the cost of about Rs. 3 crores, if done through outsourcing. The brushing units are made of old linen. Due to this addition of in-house Automatic Coach Washing Plant for washing of rakes, it has helped in water savings of approx. 1.36 lakh litres per day and elimination of manual washing by employing contractual labour, resulting in savings of above Rs. 11.43 lakhs per month.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:43 PM IST